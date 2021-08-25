OnlyFans bans explicit content? 5 wholesome accounts we’re following anyway

This is not a drill – OnlyFans bans explicit content, which has us wondering: What else is there on the app? Check out these 5 artists

OnlyFans made waves last weekend when it announced it would ban a lot of the content that made it so popular in the first place. It got many of us wondering — even those of us who admittedly don’t use the app — what else is even on OnlyFans? You’d be surprised. Here are 5 somewhat wholesome accounts on OnlyFans that you can follow, from fitness trainers and chefs to DJ Khaled. Even if you’re not on the app, you may be surprised by what’s on there.

DJ Khaled and Fat Joe

Naming their page ‘LIGHT,’ the two rappers have created this OnlyFans account for fans to get “exclusive motivational and inspirational content,” formed around a basis of “the light.” Featuring uplifting and encouraging affirmations, the two provide insight into their personal lives and positive guidance to viewers on many life issues.

Follow here

Jono Castano

Jono Castano is a celebrity fitness trainer, and has worked with the likes of Rebel Wilson and Rita Ora. On his page, he shares tips on fitness, training, and eating healthy to keep fans motivated and fit.

Follow here

Shea Coulee

Shea Coulee is the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 Winner, and has taken the world of drag by storm. On Shea’s OnlyFans page, followers can find unreleased fashion shoot footage, behind-the-scenes content, and live make-up tutorials. An interesting follow for those deeply intrigued in the world of drag.

Follow here

Georgia Hirst

Georgia Hirst is a British actress who stars on the show Vikings. On her OnlyFans page, she shares never-before-seen footage from behind-the-scenes on set, as well as her private life. She also does livestreams and chats directly to her fans.

Follow here

Jonathan Phang

For foodies on OnlyFans: Jonathan Phang is a British food writer and chef, and is known for many of his food shows on The Food Network. On his OnlyFans page, he shares recipe ideas and how to cook his favourites at home.

Follow here

All images: Courtesy respective IG pages and OnlyFans

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok