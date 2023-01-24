Oscar Nominations 2023: ‘Naatu, Naatu’ and 2 Indian documentaries get nods

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards on 24 January 2023. The Oscars 2023 nominations were live-streamed from Samuel Goldwyn Theater, California, US, by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.
Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s sci-fi hit Everything Everywhere All At Once leads this year’s nominees with a whopping 11 nods in the best picture category and individual honours for main cast members Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu.
Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front, which also received 14 BAFTA nominations, and Martin McDonagh’s Irish tragicomedy The Banshees Of Inisherin follow behind with nine nods each.
More about the Oscars 2023 nominations
Everything Everywhere All at Once creates history
After becoming the highest-grossing A24 project and being named among the ten best films of 2022, the science-fiction adventure that follows Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn Wang on her journey through a parallel world as she tries to save the multiverse leads the 2023 Oscars nomination list.
With her Best Actress nomination, Yeoh has become the first Asian actress to be nominated in this category.
If Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan win the Oscars in their respective categories, they could make history as no artist of East, South, or Southeast Asian descent has ever won in any acting category since Haing S. Ngor’s best supporting actor win in 1984.
Naatu Naatu from RRR gets the much-anticipated Oscar nod
RRR finally joins the esteemed group of Oscar-nominated Indian films such as Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan.
SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has earned the much-expected nomination for best original song for “Naatu Naatu,” after their win at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in the same category.
The Indian representation at the 2023 Oscars gets even bigger with Shaunak Sen’s acclaimed documentary film, All That Breathes, being nominated in the Documentary Feature Film category. The film has already won at the Sundance Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival.
Another Indian-made documentary The Elephant Whisperers will compete among notable nominees in the Best Documentary Short Film Category.
Other buzz-worthy nominations
In the major acting categories, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh arrive as strong front-runners.
Brendan Fraser received his first-ever Oscar nomination, in the best actor category for The Whale.
Steven Spielberg remains the early favourite for his very personal drama, The Fabelmans. The autobiographical coming-of-age tale landed Spielberg his 20th Oscar nomination and eighth nod for best director.
Leading the sequel surge are Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water.
Where and how to watch the Oscars ceremony
The 2023 Oscars ceremony will be held on 12 March, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host of the ceremony for the third time, with the ceremony streaming on ABC.com, ABC app, Hulu Live TV, and YouTubeTV in addition to its exclusive TV broadcast on ABC.
The full list of Oscars 2023 nominations
Best picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best supporting actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best supporting actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best costume design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best original score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Best original screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
Best live action short film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best animated short film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best adapted screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson
Living, Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
Women Talking, Sarah Polley
Best original song
Applause from Tell It like a Woman
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu from RRR
This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best documentary feature film
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Best documentary short film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best international feature film
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best animated feature film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best makeup and hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best production design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best film editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Austin Butler (Elvis)
