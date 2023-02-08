Pathaan breaks Dangal’s record, becomes highest-grossing film in Hindi

Pathaan continues to roar at the Box Office and has now reportedly surpassed Dangal to become the highest-grossing film in Hindi.

Siddharth Anand’s reaction to Pathaan’s Box Office collection

“The fact that Pathaan is the highest worldwide grossing film in the history of Hindi cinema and the first Hindi film to breach Rs. 400 crore nett in India, means that people have showered enormous amount of love on the film and have gotten entertained thoroughly,” director Siddharth Anand told Pinkvilla. Sidharth Anand had earlier achieved great success with the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War.

“The fact that Pathaan is the highest worldwide grossing film in the history of Hindi cinema and the first Hindi film to breach Rs. 400 crore nett in India, means that people have showered enormous amount of love on the film and have gotten entertained thoroughly,” the director added, as quoted by News18.

A report in the Hindustan Times states that Aamir Khan’s Dangal had a mammoth worldwide collection at Rs 2000 crore thanks to its response at the Chinese Box Office in 2017. The movie was released in Mandarin in China and had a phenomenal run there, collecting around Rs 1200 crores.

According to data released by YRF, Pathaan has grossed Rs 865 crores worldwide and has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema, effectively putting it ahead of Dangal in that category. Check out the post here.

“Ghajini was the first to cross 100 cr, 3 idiots the first 200 cr, PK was the first 300-crore film & then Dangal was the first Hindi film that nearly touched 400 crs. So after fourteen years for the first time, a NON-Aamir Khan film will sit on the top. How incredible is that (sic),” tweeted trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

Ghajini was the first to cross 100 cr, 3 idiots the first 200 cr, PK was the first 300-crore film & then Dangal was the first Hindi film that nearly touched 400 crs. So after fourteen years for the first time, a NON-Aamir Khan film will sit on the top. How incredible is that. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 7, 2023

Understandably, SRK fans are over the moon considering they have played a major part in Pathaan’s unimaginable success. As of writing this article, the hashtag #14YearsOnTheTop was being used by Khan’s fans to celebrate the superstar’s success.

Pathaan was met with much anticipation (and trepidation) when it was released on the 25th of January considering it was Khan’s first big screen release in four years. The movie quickly went on to break numerous records despite having little to no promotion. It is the fourth film in Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe, the others being Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War.