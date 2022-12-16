facebook
Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan' lands in controversy; know why
Culture
16 Dec 2022 12:40 PM

Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan' lands in controversy; know why

Aayaan Upadhyaya

Aayaan Upadhyaya

Recently, the first song from the highly-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan movie was released by Yash Raj Films and it has since taken the internet by storm, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Besharam Rang has courted a huge controversy with Deepika Padukone being criticised for her sartorial choices in the peppy track. Here’s what we know about it.

What’s the Besharam Rang controversy from the movie Pathaan about?

While the song has quite a catchy tune, with Shilpa Rao’s enchanting voice perfectly complementing Vishal and Shekhar’s music, and both Deepika and Shah Rukh look absolutely glamorous, the song is being trolled for its choreography and Deepika’s clothes, specifically a saffron-coloured bikini. Apparently, the choice of using a saffron-coloured bikini is hurting the religious sentiments of some people. The title of the song, which can roughly be translated to ‘shameless colour’, has also become a sore point for these people as they are equating it to the saffron colour that Deepika wears in the video.

Due to the controversy, there have been calls to get the song banned from the movie Pathaan. An advocate has even filed a written complaint with the Information & Broadcasting Ministry for the same.

There have also been some highly shocking calls for violence against theatres that screen the movie, although thankfully these have been in the minority so far. On the flip side, there have been numerous people who have come out in support of the movie Pathaan, Deepika Padukone, and the song by calling the controversy frivolous and unnecessary.

The funniest memes about Besharam Rang from the movie Pathaan

The song has also cause a meme fest on social media, thanks to a particular step that Deepika Padukone does during the song. The memes have helped lower the temperature and make light of the controversy.

What’s the movie Pathaan about?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, with John Abraham playing the main antagonist. The film will also feature cameo appearances from Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan who are said to be reprising their roles from War and the Tiger franchise, respectively.

Watch Besharan Rang’s video below:

Hero and feature image: Courtesy Instagram/@Deepika Padukone

This story first appeared on Augustman India

Deepika Padukone Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood movies Pathaan Besharam Rang
Deepika Padukone’s ‘Besharam Rang’ from ‘Pathaan’ lands in controversy; know why

Aayaan Upadhyaya

