‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song out: SRK and Deepika’s sizzling chemistry is undeniable

Can say we are already grooving to the beats of Jhoome Jo Pathaan – another song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s January 2023 release, Pathaan movie. Catchy lyrics, upbeat music, and a trendy hook step – these are all the elements that make Pathaan’s latest song one of a kind. Seeing Shah Rukh Khan swaying and matching steps along with Deepika Padukone makes us nostalgic as we’re reminiscent of both Khan and Padukone dancing to peppy numbers like Thalaiva and Love Mera Hit Hit from their earlier outings.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone look uber-stylish in the song. While Shah Rukh sports a rugged look with a ripped physique and long wavy hair, Deepika looks equally sensual with her short hair and modish outfits to go along with the vibe of Pathaan.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan: More about Pathaan’s new song

Shah Rukh Khan is ready for 2023 and how! After a smashing trailer and a stunning song which only has people talking right, left, and centre, SRK is now raising the temperature with his latest offering. Treating his admirers to yet another holiday gift, SRK took to Instagram to unveil his newest track.

Tumne mohabbat karni hai….humne mohabbat ki hai….Iss dil ke ‘alava kisi se bhi, na humne ijaazat li hai!!! Let’s jhoomo!! #JhoomeJoPathaan song out now. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Twitter showers love on ‘jhoomta hua’ Pathaan

Here’s how Twitteratis reacted to Shah Rukh and Deepika’s second outing from Pathaan.

This song gona be create history… mark my words#JhoomeJoPathaan pic.twitter.com/46ciwEckt8 — Javed (@JoySRKian_2) December 22, 2022

200k likes crossed in less than 11mins. RECORDS BEING SHATTERED#JhoomeJoPathaan 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/PKvl41VdMZ — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) December 22, 2022

The Chemistry that never fails to create magic on screen. Shah-DP >>#JhoomeJoPathaan pic.twitter.com/LYbDbcusQq — Arijit ᴾᴬᵀᴴᴬᴬᴺ // JHOOME JO PATHAAN (@ISRKzBeliever) December 22, 2022

Pathaan movie is undisputedly one of the most awaited films of 2023. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced under the Yash Raj Films banner, Pathaan has also been caught in the eye of a storm until recently. The film, which is set to release on January 25, 2023, pan India courted huge controversy after it released its first song, Besharam Rang. From ministers to religious clerics, almost everyone had an opinion about the song’s visualisation.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s fourth collaboration. The duo has earlier worked together in films like Happy New Year and Chennai Express among others. This will also see John Abraham’s first stint alongside SRK.

