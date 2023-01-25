facebook
25 Jan 2023 09:43 AM

Fans are in awe of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’; call it a smashing hit

Romaa Daas

“Kursi ki peti bandh lo mausam badalne wala hai.” And why not, Pathaan has finally been released today. However, our Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan had a sweet message for his fans – “Hall ki kursi par peti mat baandhna….just enjoy karna…it’s safe and exciting!!” The Siddharth Anand directorial starring Shah Rukh Khan in and as Pathaan has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Making people groove with each song, Pathaan already had blockbuster written all over it way before its release. How do we know? Well, the reviews for Pathaan started pouring hours before it even hit the theatres.

From people making advance bookings to fans celebrating Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen like never before, Pathaan has hit the bull’s eye. After all, this flick will see our real Pathaan return after a hiatus of four years. What’s more, is that Bollywood’s reigning queen Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside SRK. This is Deepika and Shah Rukh’s fourth collaboration, and their onscreen chemistry is being appreciated by the audience even more. John Abraham plays the perfect antagonist as seen in the trailer and this will be the first time that viewers will get to see this trio together.

The high-octane action scenes in the trailer involving SRK, Deepika and John had already pumped up the viewers’ expectations and it’s going to be a better experience when one watches it on the big screen. After all, what’s a spy thriller without some action and adventure, right?

Pathaan review: Twitter loves SRK-Deepika’s spy thriller

The makers of Pathaan made sure the film makes the right noise from the beginning and we can surely say it’s paid off. From critics to fans to celebrities, everyone is sure that Pathaan will be a phenomenal success. Here are the early reviews pouring in and it’s only going to get bigger and better.

All about Pathaan

The latest flick by Yash Raj Films, which is touted to be a part of the production house’s expanding spy universe, Pathaan is shattering all kinds of records. The film, which has been released on about 7700 screens worldwide, surpassed the advance bookings in three national chains.


Mehmananawazi ke liye Pathaan is ready, are you?

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy iamsrk/Instagram

Romaa Daas is a birdie whose eyes glistens when she hears about art, architecture, and décor. She’s passionate about reading novels especially one that is hardbound. When not working, she’s busy binge-watching K-dramas, and other movies and planning her next itinerary. Her latest fascination is trekking. Romaa is a journalism postgraduate from Jamia Millia Islamia University. She has worked with several media organisations in the past including Thomson Reuters and India Today.

   
