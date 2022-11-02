Shah Rukh Khan in and as ‘Pathaan’ packs in an exhilarating action-adventure

Badshah of Bollywood, King Khan, King of Romance – these are but some of the copious eponyms of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who turns 57 today. While profuse wishes are pouring in from all quarters, it is SRK’s latest outing – Pathaan that has everyone bowled over. The much-awaited teaser for Shah Rukh Khan’s film is out and we can already feel the adrenaline rush.

Shah Rukh Khan in and as Pathaan is exhilarating to say the least. With a menacing smile, ripped abs and scintillating action, Shah Rukh Khan has everyone hooked with the teaser. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj films, Pathaan will release on January 25, 2023.

Pathaan teaser and more

The teaser opens with the narration that Pathaan has been missing for the last three years and it’s impossible to determine whether he’s alive. The voiceover’s question is answered by SRK who’s playing the titular role. With long flowy hair, chiselled abs, and high-octane action sequences, SRK as Pathaan is seen making his way with guns.

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, we also get a glimpse of John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Both John and Deepika are matching neck and neck with Shah Rukh in the powerful action scenes which makes for a visual treat.

Here, see for yourself – Pathaan teaser.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter and Instagram handles to share the teaser with his fans. SRK wrote, “Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone| @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf”

This is Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s fourth outing after Happy New Year, Chennai Express and the latter’s Bollywood debut Om Shanti Om. John Abraham will however be seen for the first time with King Khan.

2023 – the year of Shah Rukh Khan

2023 is the year of King Khan. With three films slated to release in the upcoming year, Shah Rukh is sure making hell of a comeback. SRK’s last outing on the big screen was in 2018 with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in Zero which didn’t perform well at the box office. His 2023 releases include Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

On that note, we wish the Shah Rukh Khan a happy birthday and a happier, merrier 2023!

Hero and Featured Images: iamsrk/Instagram