‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer: Katrina Kaif is an adorable ‘bhoot’ with a business plan

One of the most awaited films of this year, Phone Bhoot’s trailer is finally out and it looks like a riot!

Not only is Katrina Kaif back on the screen after a while, but this is also her first screen appearance post her wedding to Vicky Kaushal. Add to that a quirky cast of Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and there’s a perfect recipe for a horror comedy. The trailer of the highly anticipated film is finally out and it looks high on quirks and out of whack, just what we expected. Let’s find out more.

Phone Bhoot trailer and more

As the trailer opens with the classic Hindi horror movie template of a witch clad in a white saree in the middle of a deserted road, we know we are in for a ride. The trailer starts with the disclaimer, stating that this is an imaginary story and bears no resemblance to reality, in the most unique way possible.

Introducing two young lads who have the superpower to see and talk to ghosts, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are two boys who keep falling into trouble. Their life takes a turn when they are visited by a bhootni with a business plan, played by Katrina Kaif.

The plan? The two boys become ghostbusters and catch all sorts of ghosts and spirits. They even start a (hilarious) helpline number to streamline their business idea. Ultimately they earn a lot of money. What’s in it for Kaif? Well, she aims to help all spirits attain salvation and freedom from the cycle of life and death.

However, this is not going to be an easy journey as they have to face the evil Aatma Ram, played by Jackie Shroff.

Phone Bhoot also stars Sheeba Chaddha and is slated to release on November 4, 2022 in theatres.

Hero Image: Courtesy screenshot from trailer, Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram