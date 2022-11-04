facebook
04 Nov 2022 10:10 AM

Katrina Kaif’s ghostly entrepreneurship ‘Phone Bhoot’ wins hearts on Twitter

Romaa Daas

While Halloween is over, Bollywood is serving a generous dose of spookiness, thrill, and entertainment with its latest outing Phone Bhoot. However, if you’re among the melee of people who’s flummoxed with the likes of Mili and Double XL which are also releasing theatrically today, we’ll help you decide with these early reviews of Phone Bhoot that are pouring in on Twitter.

Phone Bhoot is not your average poltergeist flick. The film which revolves around two wannabe ‘bhootbusters’, sees the male protagonists teaming up with a supernatural entity in order to get their enterprise started. What follows is a non-stop hilarious ride as our ghost Katrina Kaif steers you through the by lanes of the spirit world. Kaif makes smart investments with her ghostly pursuit. Want to know how? Well, you’d have to wait for the climax.

The background score too sets a quirky mood. The eccentric spin on the Punjabi folk song ‘Kali Teri Gut’ adds to the fun-frolicking of the ghosts and the ghostbusters. However, this ‘bhootiya business’ has its mission and that’s where the mystical adventure begins. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment, Phone Bhoot is set to bewitch you with its wackiness.

Phone Bhoot review: Twitter’s take on the horror comedy

Early reviews suggest that the audience is loving Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar’s ‘bhootiyappa’. Twitter has given a thumbs up to our desi ghostbusters and it’s clearly emerging as the winner on the box office front. Katrina Kaif’s otherworldly performance is being appreciated. It is being well received for its blend of horror, comedy, and friendly action.

Phone Bhoot is releasing on at least 1000 screens across the country and is set to open with Rs 2 crores, according to several reports. Be ready to get enchanted by the gorgeous ghost Katrina Kaif along with her ghostbuster sidekicks Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar in tow. Also, watch out for Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha who’ll ensnare you with their paranormal appearances.

