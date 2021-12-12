The internet is ablaze with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s mehendi pictures, and we’re here for it

Fans finally get to join in on all the celebrations as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share stunning pictures from their fairytale wedding. After some dreamy snaps of their nuptials and Haldi, the star pair have shared fun and colourful pictures of their mehendi ceremony.

In a series of fun and colourful pictures titled, “Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar” (The henna shines bright when the entire family dances together), Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared moments from their intimate Mehendi ceremony on Instagram earlier today. The images show the bride dancing with her groom and her father-in-law Sham Kaushal, while the groom is seen celebrating with his brother Sunny and going down on one knee to woo his bride.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s mehendi ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

The star couple radiated joy as they danced with each other and their loved ones in their Sabyasachi outfits. The designer, who was the official wedding couturier took to social media to share details of Katrina’s lehenga. He said, “For the mehendi ceremony, Katrina Kaif wears a multi-coloured matka silk lehenga with a patchwork blouse and an organza dupatta inspired by Sabyasachi’s graduation collection Kashgar Bazaar.” He added a note on Vicky’s outfit as well, saying that the star wore “embroidered raw silk bandhgala jacket with coromandel chintz prints, a mint silk kurta with embroidered butis and a Bangalore silk ivory salwar.”

The henna for the mehendi, reportedly sourced from the Pali district of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, was made without any chemicals.

Amidst several speculations, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Bawara in Rajasthan on December 9, with only a few of their loved ones in attendance. Following the wedding, the couple took to Instagram to share their joy with their fans with dreamy snaps of their nuptials, both captioning them with “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

All images: courtesy Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal