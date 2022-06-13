Plan a fun weekend ahead with the 6 new releases this week in June

With no public holidays in June, this month can get really really long and monotonous for everyone. But the new releases this week will surely light up the weekend ahead.

Having mid-month blues? While we can’t promise to make that go away, the entertainment lineup for this weekend can. With tonnes of new releases this week, time will fly away in a jiffy. The best part? The OTT releases, so all you need to do is just turn on the laptop and head over to your favourite OTT platform. Let’s take a look at what we will be watching this weekend.

New releases this week to look out for

Nikamma

Shilpa Shetty is back tot he screens after a long time, and this time, as a superhero. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, who’s making her Bollywood debut with the film, it revolves around a boy who believes in having fun on all seven days a week. Enter a superhero, and his life takes a complete U-turn. The best part? The recreated version of the song Nikamma Kiya Iss Dil Ne, taking us on a trip down memory lane.

Release date: June 17, 2022

She Season 2

Imtiaz Ali’s crime drama will be back on Netflix this weekend for a fresh season. Aaditi Pohankar is back in her role as Bhumika Pardeshi AKA Bhumi, who is an undercover constable disguised as a sex worker to discover the secrets in the dark alleys of Mumbai’s underworld. The series is written and created by Imtiaz Ali, directed by Arif Ali and produced by Viacom 18 Studios’ Tipping Point and Window Seat Films. In the second season, Bhumi will be seen in a completely new avatar, as she got comfortable with her sexuality towards the end of S1. In this season, we will get to see whether Bhumi completes the mission that’s assigned to her.

Release date: June 17, 2022

Suzhal: The Vortex

Next on the list of new releases this week, we have this Tamil series. Written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri of Vikram Vedha fame and directed by Bramma and Anucharan M, this show is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video this weekend. The show features an ensemble cast of Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy, Radhakrishnan Parthiban and others. This is an eight-episode investigative drama that’s an intriguing watch. The show takes us through events that wreak havoc in a small industrial town after a school student disappears mysteriously during the annual function of her school.

Release date: June 17, 2022

Salt City

With an excellent cast, the next on the list of the new releases this weekend, we have Salt City on Sony LIV. The show stars Piyush Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Divyendu Sharma, Eisha Chopra, Jitin Gulati, Manish Anand, Pranay Pachauri and Monica Choudhary among others. From the trailer, we can see that the show centers around the Bajpai family and the complex relationship dynamics among the family members. The trailer begins with a voiceover about how all the family members earlier used to live together under one roof and now the children have grown up and moved out.

Release date: June 16, 2022

Fingertip Season 2

The Tamil action thriller drama series is back with its second season, with a completely different star cast than the first. This season we will have Prasanna of Naanga Romba Busy fame, Aparana Balamurali and Regina Cassandra. While the first season had five episodes, the format remains the same for this season. Slated to release on Zee5, it will be exciting to see what this season has in store for us.

Release date: June 17, 2022

Masoom

Bringing a twist to the conventional father-daughter story, Masoom is a thriller set against the backdrop of Punjab. Starring Boman Irani as a mysterious father with a past to hide and Samara Tijori, as the daughter who will go to any extent to unearth the truth. But will she go against her father if need be? Find out this weekend on Disney plus Hotstar. The show also marks the OTT debut of Boman Irani.

Release date: June 17, 2022

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/theshilpashetty; Hero Image: Courtesy Screenshot from trailer