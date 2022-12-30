facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > Ponniyin Selvan 2: Here’s the first glimpse of Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sequel
Ponniyin Selvan 2: Here’s the first glimpse of Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sequel
Culture
30 Dec 2022 01:30 PM

Ponniyin Selvan 2: Here’s the first glimpse of Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sequel

Ananya Swaroop

After the massive success that was Ponniyin Selvan: I, fans were eagerly waiting for the sequel of the film. The good news is that they won’t have to wait for it too long. Soon after the release of Part 1 in September this year, the makers got busy working on Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS 2). It was on December 29 when they announced the release date of the film as well and it is closer than you think.  

Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS 2): Release date of Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s film out

The official Twitter handle of Lyca Productions took to the social media platform to announce the release date. The team of PS2 shared a short clip with a caption that read, “Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023! #CholasAreBack #PS1 #PS2#PonniyinSelvan.” The video gave a quick glimpse of the characters without giving away any hints about the story which will pick up from Ponniyin Selvan: I

The video re-introduced the characters that are returning for the sequel. One can spot Aditya Karikalan (Vikram) sitting in front of a Kali statute, Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) and Vandhiyathevan (Karthi) in the clip. Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala will also be a part of the film which is directed by Mani Ratnam. 

Check out the teaser below:

The plot of Ponniyin Selvan

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name, Ponniyin Selvan is an epic historical action-adventure drama which chronicles the early life of Chola Prince Arulmozhi Varman. The first part of the film was released in theatres worldwide on September 30, 2022. Breaking several box-office records, the film grossed US $64 million (INR 510 crores) and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022. 

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the PS 2 teaser

Ponniyin Selvan 2 grand release

Ponniyin Selvan 2 will arrive at the theatres on April 28, 2023. It will release in five regional languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy YouTube

Aishwarya Rai Bahchan Vikram Mani Ratnam Ponniyin Selvan
Ponniyin Selvan 2: Here’s the first glimpse of Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sequel

Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.