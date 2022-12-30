Ponniyin Selvan 2: Here’s the first glimpse of Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sequel

After the massive success that was Ponniyin Selvan: I, fans were eagerly waiting for the sequel of the film. The good news is that they won’t have to wait for it too long. Soon after the release of Part 1 in September this year, the makers got busy working on Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS 2). It was on December 29 when they announced the release date of the film as well and it is closer than you think.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS 2): Release date of Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s film out

The official Twitter handle of Lyca Productions took to the social media platform to announce the release date. The team of PS2 shared a short clip with a caption that read, “Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023! #CholasAreBack #PS1 #PS2#PonniyinSelvan.” The video gave a quick glimpse of the characters without giving away any hints about the story which will pick up from Ponniyin Selvan: I.

The video re-introduced the characters that are returning for the sequel. One can spot Aditya Karikalan (Vikram) sitting in front of a Kali statute, Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) and Vandhiyathevan (Karthi) in the clip. Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala will also be a part of the film which is directed by Mani Ratnam.

Check out the teaser below:

The plot of Ponniyin Selvan

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name, Ponniyin Selvan is an epic historical action-adventure drama which chronicles the early life of Chola Prince Arulmozhi Varman. The first part of the film was released in theatres worldwide on September 30, 2022. Breaking several box-office records, the film grossed US $64 million (INR 510 crores) and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the PS 2 teaser

EveryOne Wait For #PonniyinSelvan !! But I Personally Wait For This Portion : #ArunMozhiVarman 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GDboDvo7rL — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) December 29, 2022

Americans reacting to #PS2 teaser are most excited for Ash’s return as Queen Nandini! 👑⚔️🔥 “Especially Aishwarya, she’s the power-player, she’s the one that pulls the strings, and she looked phenomenal in #PS1” – @STUPIDREACTIONS #CholasAreBack 🏹 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan 💘 pic.twitter.com/RbNqwnBZJn — Bubbles (@bubblesbublu) December 29, 2022

#PS2 – The CHOLAS will be Back on APRIL 28..🔥 Good Release date..⭐ Hoping for another Record Breaking Blockbuster from #ManiRatnam 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kLkLKXkKfD — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) December 28, 2022

Good that Lyca started to drop #PonniyinSelvan2 updates from now onwards👌

4 months of continuous updates & Promotions will build massive expectations for #PS2 🤞💯 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) December 28, 2022

The Narration of #PonniyinSelvan2 #PS2 will be different from #PonniyinSelvan Novel inorder simplify the screenplay in Cinematic terms but it won’t be spoiling the essence of the novel,it will be convincing as #PS1 2nd half 💯👍 so there are many surprises for readers as well. pic.twitter.com/XPWJaUuK6Z — @ponniyinselvan_movie (@PS_FANS_CLUB) December 29, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan 2 grand release

Ponniyin Selvan 2 will arrive at the theatres on April 28, 2023. It will release in five regional languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy YouTube