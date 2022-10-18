Ponniyin Selvan: A guide to the book that inspired Mani Ratnam’s smashing hit

Mani Ratnam’s adaptation of a 2,000-page historical fiction by Kalki Krishnamurthy quickly rose to the top of the charts – all while sparking a wave of conversations on social media. If you aren’t the one to pick up a book or are keen on better understanding the plotline of Ponniyin Selvan without putting in a ton of effort – we’ve got a breezy guide for you.

The novel Ponniyin Selvan was first serialised in the weekly editions of a Tamil magazine named Kalki from October 29, 1950 to May 16, 1954. Each would fly off the shelves, with locals discussing the story over Dayakattai (a dice game). Later in 1955, it was integrated into five volumes. The story explores the early days of the Chola prince Arulmozhivarman. Reportedly, adaptation of the series has been quite the subject of discussion in film circles, particularly since the legendary actor-politician MG Ramachandran expressed his desire to do the same with Kamal Hassan and Sridevi.

That said, a failed string of attempts later, it’s Dil Se director Mani Ratnam who brought the story to the big screens. What followed is a wild reception, with viewers raving about the characters and plot line. To get a better understanding of both, many decided to flip through the pages of the official book. However, we’re saving you the time and research with our guide.

The plot that drives the story in the book Ponniyin Selvan

Set in 900 AD, the plot introduces readers to a war for succession in the Chola kingdom. This begins when a comet appears in the sky – an omen that a member of the royal family would soon pass away. All eyes are on emperor Sundara Chola who’s been bedridden for years. His successor is crown prince Aditha Karikalan, known to have an erratic temperament. The younger brother Arulmozhi Varman (Ponniyin Selvan) is the more favoured, including by his sister princess Kundavai who’s known to be an expert in political dealings. While he’s off capturing Eelam, Kundavai grooms princess Vanathi of the Kodumbalur clan to wed Arulmozhi. Aditha Karikalan, through all of this, is in Kanchipuram building a golden fort for his parents.

Also in the picture? Powerful allies to the Cholas – Pazhuvettaraiyar clan. The older brother Periya Pazhuvettarayar is the chancellor-treasurer while the younger Chinna Pazhuvettaraiyar (Parthiban) is the chief commander of the Thanjai fort (where the emperor stays). Madurantakam, who is uncle to Sundara Chola’s children but closer to them in age, is married to Chinna Pazhuvettaraiyar’s daughter. The clan secretly hopes for his ascension to the throne over the Cholas since it would give them greater power. Other allies conspire with them over this. Meanwhile, the Pandyas clan also seeks revenge for the death of their king Verrapandiyan at the hands of the crown prince. The plan? To destroy the Chola dynasty.

Important characters and events that drive Ponniyin Selvan

Besides the emperor’s immediate family and courtiers, there’s also Sembiyan Mahadevi – the dowager queen who nurses her son Madurantakan’s ambitions to succeed Sundara Chola. Her husband, late Kandradithan, was the older brother of Sundara Chola’s father Arinjaya. Since the couple couldn’t conceive, Arinjaya ascended to the throne – his son being fated to take over.

Also in the picture? Vandiyathevan – a prince from the Vana clan who is a friend to Aditha Karikalan and is known to be flirtatious and witty. He’s the character through which the readers are introduced to the world of Ponniyin Selvan, considering the novel follows his journeys. During the course of his travels, he meets Azhwarkadiyan – a chola spy who works for the kingdom’s prime minister. The boatwoman Poonkuzhali is important as well – key to Vandiyathevan’s travels.

That aside, one of the most talked about characters is that of Nandini – the chief antagonist who’s believed to possess astounding beauty that wins the hearts of men instantly. Kundavai – the princess – is jealous of her beauty and the two do not get along. As a child, Nandini would play with the royal children, with the prince Aditha Karikalan falling for her. However, the two were later separated. Besides holding a grudge towards this, Nandini dislikes the Cholas due to the death of her beloved Pandya king Veerapandiyan at their hands. She uses her beauty to capture the interest of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar and use him to destroy the Cholas.

It’s important to note that the Cholas are Shiva devotees. However, they do not persecute Vishnu devotees or other religions during their reign. While reading, you’ll often hear the mention of Pazhuvoor, home to the Pazhuvettarayar as well as Kadambur palace, where the power struggle of the Chola throne finds its first spark. Kudanthai, meanwhile, is where a famed astrologer lives.

The book isn’t entirely based on true events

Despite speculation hinting otherwise, Kalki Krishnamurthy – author of the book Ponniyin Selvan – held that it is a work of fiction loosely based on historical events. True to this, while Vandiyathevan isn’t a prominent character in the historical inscriptions, it’s true that he married princess Kundavai. Nandini, meanwhile, is entirely fictional. Ponniyin Selvan reportedly translates to ‘son of ponni’ or the ‘darling of ponni’, – an allusion to the river Kaveri (Ponni) that flows through Tamil Nadu. This is referenced several times in the movie.

