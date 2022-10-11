All the details about Ponniyin Selvan 2, sequel of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus

With a starry cast and stellar, layered plotline – the first instalment of historical-action movie Ponniyin Selvan made headlines. Here’s looking at its sequel, set to hit theatres across the country in the summer of 2022.

The tale of the Chola kingdom – Ponniyin Selvan is based on the 2,000-page 1995 eponymous novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The movie, helmed by award-winning director Mani Ratnam was an instant hit with viewers, quickly earning the title of the fifth highest-grossing Tamil feature of all time. Naturally, anticipation around the second instalment has been massive to say the least. Most recently, reports noted that the sequel was in post-production and will release in 2023.

Ponniyin Selvan boasts of a glamorous and skilled movie cast

The storyline is set in 10th century Thanjavur, with the Chola dynasty emperor Chozhar and his sons Aditha Karikalan (played by Vikram) and Arulmozhi Varman – Ponniyin Selvan (Jayam Ravi) who wish to expand their kingdom. To do this, they lead conquests of Kanchi and Lanka.

What follows is a series of gruesome wars and seedy conspiracies – underlined by power play. This culminated in a mysterious woman – Mandakini (played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a dual role) being introduced – her connection to the story remaining a mystery that only the second instalment will reveal. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan and Karthik Sivakumar.

Your hair is your crown. Wear it like a King. #Ponniyinselvan pic.twitter.com/qeu1qrIQ6f — Aditha Karikalan (@chiyaan) October 9, 2022

The first edition brought in over Rs 300 crores and was released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to note the developments of the sequel – noting that it was shot simultaneously with the first Ponniyin Selvan movie and would release next year. This is in contrast to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and Prashanth Neel’s KGF – blockbuster hits that were shot much after the success of the first part. That said, the official date for the same is yet to be announced.

Feature and hero image: Courtesy Ponniyin Selvan movie trailer