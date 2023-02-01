8 popular Hindi web series sequels we are excited for in 2023

The only good thing about the pandemic was the OTT boom. More and more good shows were created and watched in these last few years. Some web series were given legendary status because of their brilliant plotlines, while others became popular due to the iconic characters. Popular shows like Mirzapur, The Family Man, and Made In Heaven — which had been released before the pandemic became a topic of discussion once again. The audience’s demand to bring back sequels of these web series also became more imperative.
Luckily, fans were given what they demanded. In an exciting release of the slate for 2023, many streaming platforms announced the return of the popular web series with their sequels. Popular web series like Panchayat, Pataal Lok and more were revived for new seasons, and everyone has been waiting with bated breath for details about these shows. Online platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Voot, Disney+ Hotstar and Sony LIV made several announcement about the popular shows, dropping hints that these series might be soon arriving online in 2023.
The returning sequels are a mix of genres as well. While one may get to see some crime and action in popular shows like Mirzapur starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Pataal Lok, the suspense will take the front seat after the release of shows like arshad Warsi’s Asur season 2. The critically-acclaimed Amazon Prime web series — Made In Heaven 2 will surely amaze the audience once again. The show will mark the return of Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala. Let’s see what’s in store for the audience in 2023.
Much-awaited popular web series sequels of 2023: Mirzapur S3, Pataal Lok S2 and more
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /8
Created by: Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti
Star cast: Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi
Release date: Yet to be announced
What to expect: The 2019 released web series, Made in Heaven, created quite a buzz online. The twisted plotlines, impressionable characters, and brilliant direction made this show one of the most successful releases. After a long wait, the show is returning with its sequel this year. Season 1 ended at a crucial point where both the protagonist made big decisions in life. While Tara Khanna decided to leave her toxic marriage, Karan Mehra reunited with an ex-lover. It’ll be interesting to see what unfolds next, the new couples that will enter the show and the drama that unfolds.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Image Courtesy: IMDb
2 /8
Created by: Sudip Sharma
Star cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee
Release date: Yet to be announced
What to expect: The first season of Pataal Lok gave the cast massive success. Jaideep Ahlawat’s Hathiram Chaudhary and Abhishek Banerjee’s Vishal “Hathoda” Tyagi became a sensation. The second season of the show will focus on Hathi Ram as he faces grave dangers during his fight against the underworld.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Image Courtesy: IMDb
3 /8
Created by: Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.
Star cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi
Release date: Yet to be announced
What to expect: Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikanth Tiwari became a fan-favourite after the release of The Family Man season 1. The show was renewed for another season which starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a key role. This time around, the show will be based in the northeastern part of India, and Srikanth will try to stop the young man we saw at the end of season 2 from harming the country.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Image Courtesy: IMDb
4 /8
Created by: Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.
Star cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vijay Varma, Lilliput, Priyanshu Painyuli
Release date: Yet to be announced
What to expect: After the shocking end of season 2, everyone is curious to know what will become of Mirzapur. The power wars between the supposed clans ended with a twist, and Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi), who was supposed to be dead, survived the attack. This indicates a season three full of drama, action and a lot of killings.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Image Courtesy: IMDb
5 /8
Created by: The Viral Fever
Star cast: Jitendra Kumar, Sanvikaa, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik
Release date: April/May 2023
What to expect: Jitendra Kumar will return as Abhishek Tripathi, a young man who takes a job as a village panchayat secretary, for the new season. Just like in the previous two seasons, we will see him resolving issues in the village as he continues to live a very simple yet amusing life in the rural area.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Image Courtesy: IMDb
6 /8
Created by: Gaurav Shukla, Vibhav Shikdar
Star cast: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Sharib Hashmi, Amey Wagh
Release date: Yet to be announced
What to expect: Arshad Warsi as Dhananjay Singh and Barun Sobti as Nikhil Nair will return for Asur season 2 pretty soon. The second season will pick up from where the show last ended. Singh and Nair discover that there are more than one serial killers that CBI needs to catch. This cat-and-mouse chase will be a perfect blend of suspense and action.
Where to watch: Voot
Image Courtesy: IMDb
7 /8
Created by: Sidharth Sengupta
Star cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh
Release date: Yet to be announced
What to expect: Within a month of the release of Yeh Kali Kali Aankhein season 1, the makers of the show announced the new season. One can expect mind-blowing twists and plots in season 2 where the makers will continue to tell us the story of Purva, Vikrant and Shikha from where they left it in the first season.
Where to watch: Netflix
Image Courtesy: IMDb
8 /8
Created by: Nikkhil Advani
Star cast: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra
Release date: Yet to be announced
What to expect: This Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh starrer biographical web series received tremendous appreciation after its release in 2022. Based on the lives of Homi J. Bhabha (played by Sarbh) and Vikram Sarabhai (Played by Singh), the first season concluded with the launching of India’s first indigenous research rocket in 1963. Now the second season is going to focus on the late nuclear scientist and former President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.
Where to watch: Sony LIV
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb