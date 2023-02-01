8 popular Hindi web series sequels we are excited for in 2023

The only good thing about the pandemic was the OTT boom. More and more good shows were created and watched in these last few years. Some web series were given legendary status because of their brilliant plotlines, while others became popular due to the iconic characters. Popular shows like Mirzapur, The Family Man, and Made In Heaven — which had been released before the pandemic became a topic of discussion once again. The audience’s demand to bring back sequels of these web series also became more imperative.

Luckily, fans were given what they demanded. In an exciting release of the slate for 2023, many streaming platforms announced the return of the popular web series with their sequels. Popular web series like Panchayat, Pataal Lok and more were revived for new seasons, and everyone has been waiting with bated breath for details about these shows. Online platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Voot, Disney+ Hotstar and Sony LIV made several announcement about the popular shows, dropping hints that these series might be soon arriving online in 2023.

The returning sequels are a mix of genres as well. While one may get to see some crime and action in popular shows like Mirzapur starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Pataal Lok, the suspense will take the front seat after the release of shows like arshad Warsi’s Asur season 2. The critically-acclaimed Amazon Prime web series — Made In Heaven 2 will surely amaze the audience once again. The show will mark the return of Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala. Let’s see what’s in store for the audience in 2023.

Much-awaited popular web series sequels of 2023: Mirzapur S3, Pataal Lok S2 and more