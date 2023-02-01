facebook
8 popular Hindi web series sequels we are excited for in 2023
01 Feb 2023

Ananya Swaroop
The only good thing about the pandemic was the OTT boom. More and more good shows were created and watched in these last few years. Some web series were given legendary status because of their brilliant plotlines, while others became popular due to the iconic characters. Popular shows like Mirzapur, The Family Man, and Made In Heaven — which had been released before the pandemic became a topic of discussion once again. The audience’s demand to bring back sequels of these web series also became more imperative.

Luckily, fans were given what they demanded. In an exciting release of the slate for 2023, many streaming platforms announced the return of the popular web series with their sequels. Popular web series like Panchayat, Pataal Lok and more were revived for new seasons, and everyone has been waiting with bated breath for details about these shows. Online platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Voot, Disney+ Hotstar and Sony LIV made several announcement about the popular shows, dropping hints that these series might be soon arriving online in 2023.

The returning sequels are a mix of genres as well. While one may get to see some crime and action in popular shows like Mirzapur starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Pataal Lok, the suspense will take the front seat after the release of shows like arshad Warsi’s Asur season 2. The critically-acclaimed Amazon Prime web series — Made In Heaven 2 will surely amaze the audience once again. The show will mark the return of Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala. Let’s see what’s in store for the audience in 2023.

Much-awaited popular web series sequels of 2023: Mirzapur S3, Pataal Lok S2 and more

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /8

Made in Heaven Season 2
Made in Heaven Season 2

Created by: Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti 

Star cast: Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi

Release date: Yet to be announced

What to expect: The 2019 released web series, Made in Heaven, created quite a buzz online. The twisted plotlines, impressionable characters, and brilliant direction made this show one of the most successful releases. After a long wait, the show is returning with its sequel this year. Season 1 ended at a crucial point where both the protagonist made big decisions in life. While Tara Khanna decided to leave her toxic marriage, Karan Mehra reunited with an ex-lover. It’ll be interesting to see what unfolds next, the new couples that will enter the show and the drama that unfolds. 

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Image Courtesy: IMDb

2 /8

Paatal Lok Season 2
Paatal Lok Season 2

Created by: Sudip Sharma

Star cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee

Release date: Yet to be announced

What to expect: The first season of Pataal Lok gave the cast massive success. Jaideep Ahlawat’s Hathiram Chaudhary and Abhishek Banerjee’s Vishal “Hathoda” Tyagi became a sensation. The second season of the show will focus on Hathi Ram as he faces grave dangers during his fight against the underworld. 

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Image Courtesy: IMDb

 

3 /8

The Family Man Season 3
The Family Man Season 3

Created by: Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

Star cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi

Release date: Yet to be announced

What to expect: Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikanth Tiwari became a fan-favourite after the release of The Family Man season 1. The show was renewed for another season which starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a key role. This time around, the show will be based in the northeastern part of India, and Srikanth will try to stop the young man we saw at the end of season 2 from harming the country. 

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Image Courtesy: IMDb

4 /8

Mirzapur Season 3
Mirzapur Season 3

Created by: Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

Star cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vijay Varma, Lilliput, Priyanshu Painyuli

Release date: Yet to be announced

What to expect: After the shocking end of season 2, everyone is curious to know what will become of Mirzapur. The power wars between the supposed clans ended with a twist, and Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi), who was supposed to be dead, survived the attack. This indicates a season three full of drama, action and a lot of killings. 

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Image Courtesy: IMDb

5 /8

Panchayat Season 3
Panchayat Season 3

Created by: The Viral Fever

Star cast: Jitendra Kumar, Sanvikaa, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik 

Release date: April/May 2023

What to expect: Jitendra Kumar will return as Abhishek Tripathi, a young man who takes a job as a village panchayat secretary, for the new season. Just like in the previous two seasons, we will see him resolving issues in the village as he continues to live a very simple yet amusing life in the rural area. 

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Image Courtesy: IMDb

6 /8

Asur 2
Asur 2

Created by: Gaurav Shukla, Vibhav Shikdar

Star cast: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Sharib Hashmi, Amey Wagh 

Release date: Yet to be announced

What to expect: Arshad Warsi as Dhananjay Singh and Barun Sobti as Nikhil Nair will return for Asur season 2 pretty soon. The second season will pick up from where the show last ended. Singh and Nair discover that there are more than one serial killers that CBI needs to catch. This cat-and-mouse chase will be a perfect blend of suspense and action. 

Where to watch: Voot

Image Courtesy: IMDb

7 /8

Yeh Kali Kali Aankhein Season 2
Yeh Kali Kali Aankhein Season 2

Created by: Sidharth Sengupta

Star cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh

Release date: Yet to be announced

What to expect: Within a month of the release of Yeh Kali Kali Aankhein season 1, the makers of the show announced the new season. One can expect mind-blowing twists and plots in season 2 where the makers will continue to tell us the story of Purva, Vikrant and Shikha from where they left it in the first season. 

Where to watch: Netflix

Image Courtesy: IMDb

8 /8

Rocket Boys Season 2
Rocket Boys Season 2

Created by: Nikkhil Advani

Star cast:  Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra

Release date: Yet to be announced

What to expect: This Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh starrer biographical web series received tremendous appreciation after its release in 2022. Based on the lives of Homi J. Bhabha (played by Sarbh) and Vikram Sarabhai (Played by Singh), the first season concluded with the launching of India’s first indigenous research rocket in 1963. Now the second season is going to focus on the late nuclear scientist and former President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Image Courtesy: IMDb

 

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb

Netflix Web Series indian web series Amazon Prime releases
Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
