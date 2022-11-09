Post Malone to perform in Mumbai: Dates, tickets and everything else to know

The upcoming few months are going to be a treat for audiophiles throughout India. Performances by national favourites are lined up to end the year on a high note but this year a lot of international artists will also be performing in the country. The latest name to be added to this list is of Post Malone. The American rapper will be performing on December 10 at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. You can read that again.

Everything to know about Post Malone’s concert in Mumbai

For people who are fans of live music and have an inclination towards international artists, the last few days have been a roller coaster ride with mostly highs.

From Lollapalooza dropping their lineup and bringing Imagine Dragons, The Strokes and k-pop idol Jackson Wang to the country, to Sunburn Goa 2022 bringing some of the biggest DJ’s in the world including the duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Afrojack to ring in the new year, the latest news of Post Malone headling a concert in December in Mumbai is like music to the years (quite literally).

The entire lineup for the concert is yet to be revealed.

Post Malone will be performing as a part of the Feeding India Concert which is being organised by Zomato. The basic idea behind this concert is to raise awareness and create a movement towards eliminating hunger and malnutrition in India.

Explaining the concept of the concert a bit more in detail, BookMyShow’s website stated, ” Zomato Feeding India Concert is an awareness concert, with an aim to create a community movement towards eradicating hunger and malnutrition in India. The concert brings together international and national artists, impact makers, philanthropists, celebrities and you – the citizens, in our collective pursuit to build a hunger-free India. All donations pledged during the Zomato Feeding India Concert and profits (if any) go towards the cause.”

Details about the concert

When – December 10, 2022

Where – Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai

Tickets – Rs 2,999 onwards

Tickets can be bought on BookMyShow

Main and Feature Image Credit: postmalone/Instagram

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.