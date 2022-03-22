Priyanka Chopra to star in Anthony Chen’s adaptation of ‘Secret Daughter’

Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen is all set to direct Priyanka Chopra and Sienna Miller for his upcoming film, adapted from Canadian author Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s 2010 best selling novel Secret Daughter.

According to Deadline, Amazon Studios is currently negotiating the feature deal.

Here’s what we know so far about Anthony Chen’s adaptation

The film and team

Though not much is known about the film yet, David Beaubaire and Vanessa Lanci of Sunset Lane Media will co-produce along with Chopra and Mary Rohlich’s Purple Pebble Pictures, Sienna Miller and her friend Tori Cook. Further details on other cast members and release date are awaited.

Director Anthony Chen is well known for his award-winning films, Ilo Ilo (2013) and Wet Season (2019), both of which starred Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler. The 2013 film won the Camera d’Or, for the Best First Feature by a Filmmaker, at that year’s Cannes Film Festival. He also won four Golden Horse Awards for Ilo Ilo including the Best Film.

Wet Season bagged six nominations, including Best Feature, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, at the Golden Horse Awards in 2019. Actress Yeo Yann Yann, who essayed the role of a teacher at a crossroad in her life, won Best Leading Actress that year.

About the novel

Gowda’s heart touching novel depicts the story of cross-cultural adoption and the stories of two women who are linked by an infant girl. Newly married, San Francisco based physician Somer discovers that she will not be able to conceive ever. On the other hand Kavita, a poor mother from India, makes the most painful decision to give her newborn daughter, Asha, up for adoption. The story follows both women, who are interconnected through Asha, adopted from a Mumbai orphanage.

Priyanka Chopra and Sienna Miller’s upcoming projects

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas recently welcomed their first child through surrogacy, in January 2022. She will begin filming for Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa, which is based on a road trip. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Sienna Miller is all set to appear in the Netflix series, Anatomy Of A Scandal. The six-part series is based on Sarah Vaughan’s novel of the same name and is created by David E Kelley and former House of Cards showrunner, Melissa James Gibson. The series also stars Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend and Naomi Scott and will release on 15 April, 2022.

(Main and feature image: Courtesy Anthony Chen/ @anthonychenz/ Twitter; Priyanka/ @priyankachopra/ Instagram; Sienna Miller/ IMDb)