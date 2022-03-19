Step inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s ‘desi’ Holi

Holi is celebrated by one and all and just like every year this year too, the celebrities were soaked in the colours of the festival. One of the biggest celebrations happened at Priyanka Chopra’s residence in Los Angeles. The actress hosted a Holi 2022 bash with her husband Nick Jonas for their close ones. The party was attended by her friends and family including her in-laws.

Sneak peek inside Priyanka Chopra’s Holi 2022 celebrations

She even took to her official social media handle to share a few glimpses of the celebration. In the pictures and videos, the actress can be seen enjoying splashes of gulal along with her hubby. Sharing a series of clicks, Chopra captioned one of her posts saying, “Do me a favor.. let’s play holi. Sorry. Had to! #holihai”

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra even shared a few more photos and videos where Nick Jonas can be seen kissing her and then hits her with a balloon. Meanwhile, in another video the actress was jumping with her husband’s cousins. She captioned the post saying, “To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed. #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours”

This is not the first time the Jonas couple has organised a Holi bash, since the duo got married, they’ve been hosting Holi parties every year. At first they celebrated the festival in Mumbai and then last year it happened in London.

Talking about the two’s personal life, the couple recently became parents and welcomed a babybaby daughter via surrogacy. We’re still waiting to here the news about the newborn’s name.

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/@priyankachopra

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@priyankachopra