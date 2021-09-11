Home > Culture > Entertainment > People already hate Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The Activists’ — here’s everything we know
11 Sep 2021 11:58 PM

Harleen Kalsi
Releasing this October on CBS, The Activists is a new reality television show that looks like a Charlie Brooker creation at first, but the well-known satirist and the creator of the hit series Black Mirror may never go that far to turn activism into a superficial game. 

Seldom does a show manages to gain a quick reaction like this before its release. The Activists is currently making rounds on the internet for its wild concept to ”promote” significant causes. The show, which is being produced by Global Citizen, will have six activists advocating their cause from any of three broad categories – health, education, and climate change – competing against each other to promote it. Its announcement states that participants’ success will be measured via “online engagement, social metrics and hosts inputs”. The winning team will get a chance to attend the G20 summit in Rome, where they will meet world leaders to secure funding for their causes. 

The three judges chosen to mentor the participants on the show are actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, American singer Usher, and American dancer-choreographer Julianne Hough. 

Now here’s why the people are concerned, and the concerns are multi-fold. Three over-privileged judges have been chosen to mentor the participants for the said causes, and while we understand the appeal of celebrities, our concerning question is, why them? Even though the judges won’t get to decide the winner solely at their discretion, why pit the cause against one another, diminishing the causes’ worth on a competitive platform.

Many people took to their online platforms to share their concerns and raised several red flags. English actor-activist Jameela Jameel took to Twitter to ask why “they (Global Citizen) could not have used the money to produce this show and pay the celebrity judges and participants and channel them directly to activist causes?”. She called out the makers for gamifying activism.

Writer Joey Ayoub also tweeted, ”The reason dystopian stories can be uncanny is that we know that they can be real. They just often precede reality. Such obscene shows make total sense in a disconnected, elite world where activists are nothing more than entrepreneurs-to-be. It’s dehumanising.”

The credibility of both entertainment and activism is on the line. Here are others questioning the show.

Hero and featured images: Courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas global citizen cancel culture Reality Shows The Activists Usher Julianne Hough social causes
Harleen Kalsi
Harleen feeds off her nomadic spirit and incessant shenanigans on the road to stay alive. When not writing, she is busy searching for a good read/art/act.
