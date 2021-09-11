People already hate Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The Activists’ — here’s everything we know

Releasing this October on CBS, The Activists is a new reality television show that looks like a Charlie Brooker creation at first, but the well-known satirist and the creator of the hit series Black Mirror may never go that far to turn activism into a superficial game.

Seldom does a show manages to gain a quick reaction like this before its release. The Activists is currently making rounds on the internet for its wild concept to ”promote” significant causes. The show, which is being produced by Global Citizen, will have six activists advocating their cause from any of three broad categories – health, education, and climate change – competing against each other to promote it. Its announcement states that participants’ success will be measured via “online engagement, social metrics and hosts inputs”. The winning team will get a chance to attend the G20 summit in Rome, where they will meet world leaders to secure funding for their causes.

The three judges chosen to mentor the participants on the show are actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, American singer Usher, and American dancer-choreographer Julianne Hough.

Now here’s why the people are concerned, and the concerns are multi-fold. Three over-privileged judges have been chosen to mentor the participants for the said causes, and while we understand the appeal of celebrities, our concerning question is, why them? Even though the judges won’t get to decide the winner solely at their discretion, why pit the cause against one another, diminishing the causes’ worth on a competitive platform.

Many people took to their online platforms to share their concerns and raised several red flags. English actor-activist Jameela Jameel took to Twitter to ask why “they (Global Citizen) could not have used the money to produce this show and pay the celebrity judges and participants and channel them directly to activist causes?”. She called out the makers for gamifying activism.

Couldn’t they just give the money it’s going to take to pay this UNBELIEVABLY expensive talent and make this show, directly to activist causes? Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving a fraction of the much needed money away in a “prize…?” People are dying. https://t.co/GLCUZcGgfb — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 10, 2021

Writer Joey Ayoub also tweeted, ”The reason dystopian stories can be uncanny is that we know that they can be real. They just often precede reality. Such obscene shows make total sense in a disconnected, elite world where activists are nothing more than entrepreneurs-to-be. It’s dehumanising.”

The credibility of both entertainment and activism is on the line. Here are others questioning the show.

Will activists against global warming win more likes than activists against incarceration? Who can do better on Tiktok and reels? Watch all this in the all new black-mirror-episode-but-for-real. https://t.co/4bpIDRo3IO — Sohini Chattopadhyay (@popeyed) September 10, 2021

As activists are jailed, maimed and killed around the world, this is grotesque. https://t.co/7Sdu9IdLzy — Yuen Chan (@xinwenxiaojie) September 10, 2021

I’m confused: Is this an advanced Marxist critique to expose how competition for money and attention pits activists against each other + undermines deep change? Or just the end of the world? https://t.co/zyjLUMUPaP — Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) September 9, 2021

Yeah it would be terrible to make activists satisfy an arbitrary set of metrics to please a disconnected set of wealthy people who control the funding https://t.co/1sXi1X62Yo — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) September 10, 2021

What in the capitalism – have we really turned activism into a commodity for entertainment? A show to make activists compete for resources, with judges ranking which cause is more worthy??

Insanity. @priyankachopra @juliannehough @Usher cancel the show lmao https://t.co/QwVtZlm6DL — Morla (she/her) (@MorlaPhan) September 11, 2021

