Priyanka Chopra to star in 'Ending Things' opposite Anthony Mackie
03 Feb 2022

Sreetama Basu
A few days after being in the news for welcoming a baby girl via surrogacy with husband Nick Jonas, new mommy Priyanka Chopra is back in the headlines for starring in an upcoming Hollywood film, Ending Things. Ending Things will also star Marvel fame actor Anthony Mackie.

Priyanka Chopra in Ending Things

 

Ending Things by Kevin Sullivan is reportedly supposed to be loosely based on the 1994 action-comedy True Lies by James Cameron.

Anthony Mackie is most widely known for his roles as Sam Wilson and Falcon in the Marvel films, Ant-Man, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

 

According to Deadline, this film is about “A hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business tells her ‘business’ partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realise she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out.”

 

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, in 2021. 2022 looks like a busy year for her as she has just finished filming the Amazon thriller series Citadel. In Bollywood, her next project will be Farhan Akhtar’s highly-awaited directorial venture Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram

Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
