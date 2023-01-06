Prabhas shares a glimpse of Deepika Padukone from ‘Project K’, sends fans in a tizzy

The cat is out of the bag, finally! Queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is all set for 2023. From pumping the audience with her energetic dance number Current Laga Re in Cirkus to waiting for Pathaan’s release on January 25 to having a slew of other projects lined up, Deepika Padukone is shining bright like never before. The list of achievements is a long one so we wouldn’t even get started on that but let’s look at one of her many projects that’s been talked about and that is – Project K. Baahubali fame Prabhas, and Deepika’s co-actor in the same, dropped a still from the upcoming film on DP’s birthday (January 5) and sent fans in a tizzy.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K has a starry line up. Apart from Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, it has veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Pawan Kalyan, and Disha Patani. Prabhas penned a sweet note along with the still. “Wishing the super gorgeous and talented Deepika Padukone a wonderful birthday and a year full of success.” #ProjectK

About Project K

The upcoming film is touted to be a science fiction film. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages. After Prabhas shared a glimpse of Deepika from the forthcoming flick, fans were quick to point out that it looked quite similar to Zendaya’s poster from Dune.

Project K is Dune movie 😤 https://t.co/VvnKfXo363 — BigDeePee (@TrustMeBro18) January 5, 2023

Guys chill you are not only people who watched #Dune, even Project K did watched it. Hold your horses please. — Mr.AcE (@Gowtham4ever4u_) January 5, 2023



The poster of Project K portrays a silhouette shot of Deepika Padukone. The caption below reads: “A hope in the dark.” This is the first time that Deepika Padukone and Prabhas will share screen space. Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan have previously worked together in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku. Both Deepika and Amitabh have another film lined up, that is, a remake of the hit Hollywood film, The Intern. Meanwhile, Prabhas has another outing lined up for release in January alongside Kriti Sanon, called Adipurush.

Featured Image: Courtesy of prabhas/Instagram