BTS’ ‘Proof’ rules all 15 spots on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart

The Bangtan Boys (BTS) have yet again proven that they are here to rule. The Korean boy band has once again been reigning over Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart with 15 of its tracks occupying the top spots.

What makes this news even bigger is that BTS achieves this feat for the third time in its history, which proves that, though the septet has announced their ‘hiatus’ to pursue individual music, their strong and ever-growing fan base is loyal to them.

Here’s more on BTS occupying 15 spots on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart

Songs that made it to the list

The band released their anthology album Proof on 10 June 2022. On 21 June, Billboard announced the news after the album debuted at No 1 on ‘Billboard 200’ with its songs occupying all spots for the entire week, ending on 25 June.

The first three positions are taken by the songs “Yet to Come”, “Run BTS” and “For Youth,” respectively. These are followed by other Proof tracks — “Born Singer”, “No More Dream”, “Run”, “N.O”, “I NEED U”, “Spring Day”, “Cypher Pt.3: Killer” (featuring Supreme Boi), “Danger”, “Blood Sweat & Tears”, “Boy In Luv”, “Euphoria” and “Filter.”

BTS Billboard records

This marks the third time that the K-pop band has achieved such success. According to Billboard, the group did it first on 8 September 2018, after the release of Love Yourself: Answer and then on 7 March 2020 with Map of the Soul: 7.

BTS songs have made it to the Top 50 of Billboard’s overall Digital Song Sales chart as well. These include “Yet to Come” at No. 1. “Run BTS” at No. 3, “For Youth” at No. 4, “Born Singer” at No. 7, and “No More Dream” at No. 19.

Proof is the boy band’s sixth album, which has also bagged the top spot on other charts like ‘Top Album Sales’, ‘Top Current Album’, ‘Tastemaker Album’, ‘Billboard Canada Album’ and ‘World Album’.

Along with World Digital Song Sales and Digital Song Sales, BTS topped a total of nine Billboard charts this week.

About Proof, the anthology album

Proof sold 314,000 equivalent album units in the US by 16 June, reported The Hollywood Reporter, citing a Luminate report, where CD sales brought in the majority of the sales.

It was released as digital downloadable content with 35 tracks and a streaming album. It also had an expanded version, which was a 48-track album on CDs.

