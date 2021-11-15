Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson on their roles in Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’

Netflix’s Red Notice starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson has finally arrived.

As stated by Forbes, Red Notice is said to be Netflix’s biggest investment in a film to date. Written and directed by Central Intelligence and We’re The Millers Rawson Marshall Thurber, we can understand why talented star-studded names like Reynolds, Gadot and Johnson are featured in this film. Due to their existing off-screen friendship and Johnson’s past work (Skyscraper and Central Intelligence) with director Rawson Thurber, it shows how simple it was for the trio to agree to be in a major film like Red Notice.

What you need to know:

Red Notice takes the audience on a whirlwind adventure filled with crime-fighting action and amusing humour, hunting for the world’s most wanted criminal. In this case, Agent John Hartley (played by Dwayne Johnson) is an FBI top profiler on the hunt for two of the most wanted art thief, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) and The Bishop (Gal Gadot). However, his mission comes to a halt when Agent Hartley is forced to team up with art thief Nolan Booth to stop “The Bishop”. Can this unusual partnership solve the case? You will have to tune in to find out.

Luckily for us, we managed to chat with the Red Notice co-stars on the highly-anticipated film.

Here’s a sneak peek of Netflix’s Red Notice: