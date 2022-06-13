Trailer of R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ launched at Times Square

The trailer of R Madhavan’s upcoming outing, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, was recently launched amid great fanfare at the Times Square in New York. Check out the video below!

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been making noise ever since it was announced. The movie, written, directed and produced by R Madhavan, also stars him in the lead role and is based on the extraordinary life and experiences of ISRO engineer Nambi Narayanan.

And now, ahead of the film’s release on July 1, 2022, the actor shared glimpses of the film’s trailer launch on his social media accounts. What’s so special about the same is that the launch happened at the coveted NASDAQ Billboard at the Times Square in New York.

Rocketry trailer launched at Times Square

The video of the Rocketry trailer launch, shared Madhavan, features the actor standing next to Nambi Narayanan, who is seated in a chair. The crowd cheers and claps as the engineer’s experiences unfold on the screen in front of them.

The movie has been simultaneously shot in English, Tamil and Hindi, and spans the lifetime of Narayanan from his college days at Princeton University, tracing his work and depicting the false espionage charges against him.

Along with Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect stars Simran, Rajit Kapur, Gulshan Grover, and Ravi Raghavendra, along with several other stellar actors. The film has been shot across countries, including India, Georgia, Russia, Serbia, and France, and is set to hit the big screens on July 1, 2022.

The film marks Madhavan’s first outing as a director, and fans are excited to see what else the star has in store for them. The teaser and announcement of the movie were received with great appreciation, and the trailer has already many accolades from friends and fans alike.

Hero Image: A still from the film; Featured Image: Courtesy of @actormaddy/Instagram