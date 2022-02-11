Superstar Rajinikanth announces new film with director Nelson Dilipkumar

Thalaiva is back and how! At 71, megastar Rajinikanth is in no mood to slow down. On 10 February 2022, the actor announced he will be teaming up with director Nelson Dilipkumar for a new film.

The project, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 169, marks the duo’s first collaboration and is produced by Sun Pictures.

Read on to know about the poster release, the team and more

The team

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nelson Dilipkumar (@nelsondilipkumar)

A motion poster was unveiled on 10 February, which showed Rajinikanth in a dashing avatar. In his signature style, he can be seen seated in a chair in the poster of Thalaivar 169.

The film also has acclaimed music composer Anirudh Ravichander onboard. Nelson and Anirudh had joined hands for the dark comedy Doctor (2021).The two have also partnered for the director’s Nelson Dilipkumarupcoming film Beast.

No information about the cast or release date has been announced yet. However, some media reports suggest that the film may roll out in late April or early May.

Nelson’s recent and upcoming projects

The filmmaker has his hands full with a few promising projects in the pipeline. While his latest release was the hit dark comedy Doctor, which starred actor Sivakarthikeyan, Nelson is currently working on the Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast.

Rajinikanth’s previous projects

The superstar last appeared in the 2021 film Annaatthe. The film was released during Diwali and received mixed reviews from the audience. It was a project by Siruthai director Siva. The film also starred actresses Keerthy Suresh as Rajinikanth’s sister and Nayanthara who was cast opposite him.

Annaatthe had a theatrical release on 4 November and was later made available on Netflix.

(Main and feature image credit: Nelson Dilipkumar/ @nelsondilipkumar/ Instagram)