‘HIT: The First Case’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao takes on an intense case of missing people

Bringing the first time pairing of Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, the trailer for HIT: The First Case looks intense.

The two powerhouses of acting that Rao and Malhotra are, their fans had been eagerly waiting to see them together on screen. The Hindi remake of the Telugu drama of the same name, the Hindi version is directed by the original director Dr. Sailesh Kolanu. The movie hits the theatres on July 15, 2022.

What is the HIT: The First Case trailer about?

Rajkummar Rao is a police officer in the Homicide Investigation Team or HIT. He’s dealing with his own post traumatic stress, while he takes on the case of a girl who has been abducted. Pretty soon, Sanya Malhotra, who plays his love interest, goes missing too. So, now the cop has to juggle between solving his case and finding his missing girlfriend too.

As the trailer progresses, it gets more exciting and intense, and will almost keep you glued to the edge of your seat. Rao is seen running through and chasing people and leaving no stone unturned to find his girlfriend. What’s also interesting in the trailer is a dead body that gets dug out. But whose is it? Find out all the answers on July 15.

Speaking about this project, Rajkummar Rao is excited to be a part of this Hindi remake of the hit film. He said, “When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I’m looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju.”

The film also stars Dalip Tahhil, Milind Gunaji, Shilpa Shukla and Sanjay Narvekar, among others.

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/Sanya Malhotra, Hero image: Courtesy Screenshot from trailer