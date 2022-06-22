‘Raksha Bandhan’ trailer: Akshay Kumar plays the saviour in yet another social drama

The fact that Akshay Kumar is on a roll with a range of social dramas is not new. The latest film to jump on this bandwagon is Aanand L. Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, scheduled to release on August 11, 2022.

The trailer for Raksha Bandhan dropped last evening and has been garnering a lot of views. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth.

Raksha Bandhan trailer: Details

The trailer opens with Akshay Kumar playing a doting brother, who has four sisters to marry off and is looking for suitable grooms for them. He is a businessman who owns an eatery and is trying to provide the best for his sisters.

We are also introduced to Pednekar’s character who plays Kumar’s childhood sweetheart and is seen asking him for clarity about their wedding. But pretty soon we realise that he will not get married unless he fulfills his brother duties for all his four sisters. This is where the trouble begins.

Throughout the trailer, we see Akshay Kumar juggle multiple jobs in order to raise money for his sisters’ weddings. He is even ready to sell off his kidneys if that’s what it takes to fund their weddings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

But his commitment towards his duties as a brother takes a major toll on his love life. Vinay Pathak plays Bhumi Pednekar’s father, who gives Kumar an ultimatum of six months, after which he threatens to marry off his daughter to a suitable groom. This movie is all about sibling love and rivalry, and a love story at the heart of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Talking about the film, Akshay said in a statement, “Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly! It will make you laugh, and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. It makes me happiest that my sister Alka is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Aanand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life.”

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram; Hero Image: Courtesy Screenshot from trailer