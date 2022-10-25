Ram Setu review: Akshay Kumar starrer opens to mixed responses; critics say film has potential

facebook
Culture
25 Oct 2022 10:10 AM

Romaa Daas

If you thought Diwali was over, then it isn’t. Bollywood is lighting up the big screen with two new releases – Ram Setu and Thank God. While the debate among the netizens continue as to which movie will be the winner, let’s take a look the Akshay Kumar starrer. Akshay’s Ram Setu was in controversy ever since the project was announced. While people debated the significance and the authenticity of the bridge, legends say it was built by none other than Lord Ram. Ram Setu reviews are out now – here’s  looking at audience’s reaction.

Inspired from mythological events, Ram Setu is helmed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame. Produced by Vikram Malhotra, Ram Setu deals with India’s cultural hegemony, history, and religious heritage. Here’s looking at what Twitterati is saying about Akshay Kumar‘s film.

Ram Setu review: Conclusion

Fans of Akshay Kumar believe that Ram Setu has the potential to turn tables and bring Khiladi Kumar back in the game especially since the last few movies of his have been dull duds at the box office. The film which sees a heavy dose of action and adventure while drawing inferences from mythology, has some interesting twists and turns. The film also boasts of actors Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrat Bharucha is lead roles.

Hero and Featured Images: IMDb

Romaa Daas

