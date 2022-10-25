Ram Setu review: Akshay Kumar starrer opens to mixed responses; critics say film has potential

If you thought Diwali was over, then it isn’t. Bollywood is lighting up the big screen with two new releases – Ram Setu and Thank God. While the debate among the netizens continue as to which movie will be the winner, let’s take a look the Akshay Kumar starrer. Akshay’s Ram Setu was in controversy ever since the project was announced. While people debated the significance and the authenticity of the bridge, legends say it was built by none other than Lord Ram. Ram Setu reviews are out now – here’s looking at audience’s reaction.

Inspired from mythological events, Ram Setu is helmed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame. Produced by Vikram Malhotra, Ram Setu deals with India’s cultural hegemony, history, and religious heritage. Here’s looking at what Twitterati is saying about Akshay Kumar‘s film.

One word Review #RamSetu AN ADVENTUROUS RELIGIOUS RIDE ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Best DIWALI Gift for Movie Lover after Long Time Superb Visual Effect and VFX#AkshayKumar still the Show

Direction was Mind-Blowing,

Supporting Actor Guy was Hilarious

Hold your Breath you will not Disappoint 4 Sure pic.twitter.com/SNOdPPT7eV — AyaanVlog (@AyaanVlogg) October 24, 2022

Watched #RamSetu FDFS in Melbourne #RamSetuReview: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5

Movie is adventure puzzle hunt to prove existence of Ram and Ram Setu.

What comes across will emotionally shock us. #AkshayKumar is in Indiana Jones avatar full of energy.#Satyaraj is superb.

Superhit Loading. pic.twitter.com/DAM34mhKMu — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) October 25, 2022

Whistles and claps…unreal experience after long time…First half is about to end and this movie literally won it all over #Ramsetu #AkshayKumar — Misty Sharma💫 (@imisty_sharma) October 25, 2022

#RamSetu A Submarine without life jackets can happen only in Indian movies just to show hero of Indian movies can do anything anytime. #RamSetu and moreover @Asli_Jacqueline teaching how to conserve oxygen inside Submarine is really irritating — Goundamaniofficial (@Goundamanioffi1) October 25, 2022

Ram Setu review: Conclusion

Fans of Akshay Kumar believe that Ram Setu has the potential to turn tables and bring Khiladi Kumar back in the game especially since the last few movies of his have been dull duds at the box office. The film which sees a heavy dose of action and adventure while drawing inferences from mythology, has some interesting twists and turns. The film also boasts of actors Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrat Bharucha is lead roles.

