Ranbir Kapoor dominates battlefields in the action-packed ‘Shamshera’ teaser

Yash Raj Films has dropped the teaser of Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The highly-anticipated period thriller is directed by Karan Malhotra and is set to hit the theatres on July 22, 2022. With the trailer set to release on June 24, here’s a peek at what we know so far.

With a punchy teaser featuring a series of gritty shots, Shamshera has established itself as a hair-raising thriller. The movie’s production began in 2018 and was riddled with pandemic-related delays until filming finally wrapped in September 2020. Helmed by Agneepath director Karan Malhotra, the entertainer will also see Befikre actress Vani Kapoor play the lead role while Sanjay Dutt dons the antagonist’s cape.

Shamshera teaser offers glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor as a dacoit

The minute-long official teaser sees Ranbir Kapoor charging several battlefields while brandishing weapons and mouthing gritty dialogues. This includes the tagline, ‘Karam se dakait, dharam se azaad,’ which loosely translates to ‘bandits by duty; freedom by faith.’

A legend who will leave his mark. #ShamsheraTrailer out on 24th June. Experience SHAMSHERA in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July.

Reportedly, the film tells the tale of a dacoit warrior who stars out as a slave and eventually takes charge of his tribe, protecting them from the merciless British army. Facing off against him is the menacing and compelling general, played by Sanjay Dutt.

The series of shots offer an insight into the stunning visual effects that underline the film and add an eerie-touch to power-packed action sequences – paving the way for a cinematic masterpiece. Although not much else has been revealed about the movie, the cast had earlier revealed that it would have a three-city trailer launch.

The film will also feature stars Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla and Ronit Roy. Ranbir Kapoor, meanwhile, has a host of other projects lined up, including the Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Brahmastra and Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor.

All images: Courtesy Yash Raj Films