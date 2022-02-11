‘Shamshera’ teaser: Ranbir Kapoor’s dacoit saga gets new release date

Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Shamshera is set to release on July 22 this year. The makers of the dacoit saga have released a new teaser featuring the lead cast Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The video that was shared on Friday, with a monochromatic set-up where the trio is seen sitting in a dark room full of weapons on the floor.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera‘s date announcement teaser

Posting the minute-long teaser on their official social media handle, YRF captioned it saying, “A legend will rise on 22nd July! @yrf’s much-awaited big-ticket spectacle #Shamshera starring superstar #RanbirKapoor @Vaaniofficial @duttsanjay is set to release at a theatre near you in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/vPN3F58uSX — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 11, 2022

All the three actors have a monologue in the minute-long clip, but the one which caught our attention was Kapoor‘s. He says in Hindi “Karam se dakait, dharam se azaad”, which also happens to be the tagline of the film.

For the unversed, Shamshera is a period drama that chronicles the story of a dacoit. His first look as a bandit was released a few months ago and was well-received by the fans. People were quite impressed with Kapoor’s long locks and Khadi outfit.

Shamshera is directed by Karan Malhotra and stars ace artists like Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, and Ronit Roy. The release date of the film has been delayed quite a few times due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor has quite a few projects in his kitty, including Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra, Animal opposite Parineeta Chopra, and more.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy YouTube/ @YRF