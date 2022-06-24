‘Shamshera’ and 4 other upcoming movies of Ranbir Kapoor that we are excited for

One of the finest actors of this generation, Ranbir Kapoor had been missing from the silver screen for a while. These Ranbir Kapoor upcoming movies are proof that he’s back in the game and how!

With two back-to-back trailer and teaser releases from his upcoming films, one thing is clear; the Kapoor boy is making a larger-than-life comeback with some great projects. Known for choosing quality over quantity and carefully choosing his projects, these upcoming films all look great! Having last appeared in Sanju back in 2018, looks like all the patience of his fans are finally going to pay off. As the Shamshera teaser released today, we are looking at all the Ranbir Kapoor upcoming movies this year and the next. This one’s for all the Ranbir Kapoor fans out there!

Ranbir Kapoor movies to watch out for

Brahmastra

Ayan Mukherji and his favourite leading man are back with an expansive superhero-fantasy about a DJ blessed with supernatural powers. This Ranbir Kapoor upcoming movie is touted to be one of the biggest movies this year. A sci-fi movie trilogy, with Ranbir playing Shiva, Brahmastra has an ensemble cast, featuring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy among others. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studio, this fantasy adventure is releasing in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Shamshera

Set in the heartland of India, this is a high-octane, larger-than-life entertainer that features intense action sequences. In this Ranbir Kapoor upcoming movie, he is seen donning an avatar like never before. The the period action-adventure stars Sanjay Dutt as the ruthless and merciless villain. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. Shamshera is all set to hit the theatres on July 22, 2022 and it already looks like it will be a huge crowd-puller.

Luv Ranjan’s next

Luv Ranjan of Pyaar ka Punchnama fame is finally moving to the big league with this untitled film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Set to release on Holi 2023, the shooting for the film has been on in full swing. While not much is known about the film yet, leading pair was recently seen shooting for a dance sequence. Reportedly, int his Ranbir Kapoor upcoming movie, Boney Kapoor will play his father, while Dimple Kapadia has been roped in to play his mother.

Animal

A Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial venture, Animal is a Ranbir Kapoor upcoming film, also starring Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, among others. Shortly after his wedding to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir commenced the shoot of this film in Manali on April 22, 2022. Reportedly, the female lead was supposed to be played by Parineeti Chopra, who had to opt out of the project later for an Imtiaz Ali film. Speaking about choosing to do Animal, Ranbir Kapoor said in an interview, “During the pandemic, we all got some time to introspect and choose films that are close to our hearts. So when Sandeep narrated the story, I grew close to the character and was immediately keen on doing the role. I’m a huge admirer of both of his movies and really looking forward to our creative collaboration.”

Andaz Apna Apna 2

It’s finally happening! One of the biggest Ranbir Kapoor upcoming movies, this movie is a sequel of the iconic Andaz Apna Apna, starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. If you thought that the sequel itself is legendary, wait till you hear the star cast. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the leads. Director Rajkumar Santoshi has revealed that he is already working on the script for the sequel, but not much else is known.

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/aliaabhatt; Hero Image: Screenshot from trailer