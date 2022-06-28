Ranveer Singh and other Indian celebrities have who appeared on Bear Grylls’ show

British adventurer and former SAS serviceman Bear Grylls does not need any introduction. Known for his unmatched survival skills, the man is somewhat of a legend.

Recently Bear Grylls and his show have been in the news as Ranveer Singh is all set to make his OTT debut on the show on streaming platform Netflix. Slated for a July 7 release, Singh is seen trying his hand at surviving in the wild. He has set on a mission to get his wife an extremely rare kind of flower, and for that, he has to pass a range of obstacles.

As Ranveer Singh is set to feature on the show, we are looking back at all the times an Indian celebrity appeared on the show. It takes immense strength, will power and survival skills to last in the wild and these celebrities have proved that they have what it takes to be out there.

Indians who have appeared on Bear Grylls’ show

PM Narendra Modi

In 2019, Bear Grylls decided to set his foot in the Indian wilderness and he was joined by none other than PM Narendra Modi. They embarked upon adventures in the jungles of Jim Corbett in Uttarakhand. Trying to survive in the forest ecosystem, the duo went to the extreme extents- from smelling elephant dung, crossing a river in a makeshift raft to learning how to make a spear. It had become one of the world’s most-trending televised event at the time with more than 3.6 billion impressions.

Rajnikanth

Our very own megastar participated in an episode with Bear Grylls on the show Into The Wild. Going through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, the two were on an adventure that took many by surprise. They both had a memorable experience shooting with each other and later took to Twitter to share their individual experiences and thank each other.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal also appeared on an episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, where they were on an adventure to explore the Indian Ocean. Even though Kaushal admitted he was scared of the ocean, he had to swim and dive into the deep blue sea in order to gather food. He also had to deal with sharks and a mud crab and had to eat raw crab in order to survive in the midst of the ocean.

Akshay Kumar

Who better than Akshay Kumar to match Bear Grylls’ skills? In this episode of Into the Wild, we saw Akshay Kumar learn how to make a reef knot to navigate a river full of crocodiles, and drinking elephant poop tea. The episode was shot in Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve. Grylls also made Akshay climb a tree to find a river.

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/Ranveer Singh, Hero Image: Courtesy Screenshot from trailer