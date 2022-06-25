‘Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls’: Love is the driving force for survival in the wild

Bear Grylls is a childhood hero we grew up watching, who made survival in the wild look cool. But as Ranveer Singh embarks upon this journey as part of Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, we see him fight through all odds.

The trailer for Ranveer Singh’s OTT debut with Bear Grylls shows him joining forces with Grylls to battle the odds of survival in the wild. The episode will premier on July 8 on Netflix and well, it has got us excited.

What is the Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer about?

Featuring Ranveer Singh in the wilderness with adventurer Bear Grylls, the show is about Singh trying to get a rare flower for his wife Deepika Padukone. It’s a flower that never dies, like Ranveer’s love for his wife, as he says in the trailer.

Following the same format as Bear Grylls’ previous shows, this Netflix special puts Singh in various difficult situations that he must get out of. Moving across jungles, rock faces, and caves, he encounters wolves, bears and snakes and whatnot. But he must survive them all in order to back safe.

Throughout the trailer, we see Ranveer Singh stay in his element. Even in the midst of life-altering adventures, he doesn’t let go of chances to show his style and swag. At one point, he smears wolf poop on his forehead, not knowing what it is. Staying true to Bear Grylls’ style, we also see Ranveer Singh caught in a dilemma about whether to eat maggots or boar testicles, because that’s all there is for dinner.

This is not the first time that an Indian celebrity has appeared on the show. We have seen Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth on special episodes, as well as PM Narendra Modi.

Ranveer Singh reportedly flew to Serbia to film this episode.

At the trailer launch event of the show, Ranveer said, “Embarking on this great, big challenge was a thrill for me and we feel that the audience will also experience the same adrenaline rush. It’s packed with action, humor, emotion, suspense – just about all the ingredients of a wholesome watch! And the best part is that the audience gets to engage in a truly interactive format, which in many ways is the USP of the show. I am excited to be working with Netflix to bring to you a project that we believe is both novel and thoroughly entertaining!”

