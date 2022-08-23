Did you know Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Cuttputli’ is based on a real story? Read on

As the trailer of Cuttputli dropped earlier this week, Akshay Kumar’s never-seen-before avatar has created a lot of buzz. But did you know that Cuttputli is based on a real story?

This Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer has brought back the team of Bell Bottom, with director Ranjit Tiwari helming the project. This crime thriller is the Hindi remake of the Tamil psychological thriller Ratsanan and will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on September 2. But the most interesting part of this project is Cuttputli’s real story that’s gripping, which looks like Bollywood is getting a real thriller after a long time. But what is the real story that inspired this upcoming movie? Let’s find out.

What is Cuttputli’s real story?

The real story of Cuttputli is based on Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko, who was a Soviet serial killer, sexual predator, and necrophile. Born on December 28, 1938, he was convicted of killing seven teenage boys in the Soviet Union between 1964 and 1985.

In this period spanning over two decades, Slivko had molested young boys at his youth club after tricking them into unconsciousness, and had killed some of them in an attempt to recreate the violent death of a teenage boy which he had witnessed in 1961, and got sexually aroused by it.

Post that, he would often run off to a children’s club in order to relive the fantasies of this 1961 accident. He would then often befriend young boys who were shorter in height, and would make them unconscious to recreate the accident. Slivko was executed by shooting on September 16, 1989.

In Cuttputli, Akshay Kumar plays a cop who’s trying to hunt down a serial killer. He adopts a number of diferent strategies on this mission. This will be Akshay Kumar’s second OTT stint after Atrangi Re in 2021.

