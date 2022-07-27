What is the real story behind ‘Rangbaaz’ season 3, premiering on Zee5 this weekend?

facebook
27 Jul 2022

Sreetama Basu
When the first two seasons of the Zee5 show Rangbaaz aired, it became a hit. With its third season streaming this week, let us look at the Rangbaaz season 3 real story.

If speculations are to be believed, Rangbaaz S3 is based on the real-life story of a gangster turned politician in Bihar. Harun Shah Ali Baig, also known as Saheb, is played by actor Vineet Kumar Singh in this fictionalised version. The show traces the journey of Saheb from a small town in Bihar and how he went on to become one of the most powerful leaders in the state. Rangbaaz: Darr ki Rajneeti is set to premiere on July 29, 2022.

What is the real story of Rangbaaz season 3?

Written by Siddharth Mishra and directed by Sachin Pathak, the third season of Rangbaaz is said to be based on the story of former politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, a Member of Parliament who hailed from the Siwan constituency in the state of Bihar. Famous for being a close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav, he was accused of kidnapping and killing Communist Party activists, like former student leader Chandrashekhar Prasad. He has also served a life sentence for allegedly abducting Chote Lal Gupta of Communist Party of India Liberation.

Not just this, the previous seasons of the show were based on real-life events as well. Rangbaaz season 1, which was released on December 21, 2018, was inspired by the life of Shri Prakash Shukla, a notorious gang leader from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The second season was based on Amarpal Singh, a criminal from Rajasthan. It came out on December 20, 2019.

Rangbaaz season 3 real story

Rangbaaz season 3 story is supposedly based on a real-life gangster too. The cast of the show  also includes Aakanksha Singh, Vijay Maurya, Rajesh Tailang, Prashant Narayanan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sudhanva Deshpande, Soham Majumdar, and Ashok Pathak among others.

Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
