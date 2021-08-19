Bell Bottom is one of those theatrical releases that has been on our watch-list 2021 for quite some time. Now that it is finally releasing today, here’s everything you need to know about this film featuring an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta in the lead roles.

Bell Bottom trailer is fantastic. It doesn’t give away too much too soon. It does feature all the important bits, but it’s one of those trailers that demands our attention till the end, much like Akshay Kumar’s crude dialogue deliveries. The story takes us back to the 80s when former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, was still serving. And when we think of the 80s in India, no historic chapter would be complete without the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that ravaged the country in a bid to demonstrate gruesome results of communal violence.

Bell Bottom real story —

The story is inspired by real-life hijacking events in India by Khalistani separatists (a Sikh separatist movement seeking to create a homeland for Sikhs by establishing a sovereign state called Khalistan) during the 1980s, such as the Indian Airlines Flight 423, 405 and 421 hijackings. The name of the film, Bell Bottom, is taken from Akshay Kumar’s character, a RAW agent who goes by his code name, ‘Bellbottom’. After multiple hijackings, the government of India decides to engage the RAW team for a covert operation to save the lives of as many as 210 passengers. After a plane is hijacked and lands in Amritsar, the seventh hijacking incident in five years, Bellbottom is brought in to save the day.

Bell Bottom movie cast —

According to the trailer, the movie is being led by Akshay Kumar as the RAW agent. But surprisingly, it wasn’t his dashing, daring espionage persona that gained momentum across the Internet since the trailer’s release, but Lara Dutta’s dutiful look as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. And the man behind this incredible transformation is makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor as Kumar’s wife and Huma Qureshi.

Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Nikkhil Advani under their respective banners Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.