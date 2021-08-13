Looking sharp as ever, Ajay Devgn plays a war hero with an impossible mission in the new Disney+Hotstar streamer, Bhuj: The Pride of India. Here is everything you need to know about this patriotic binge, inspired by a women-led tale of valour and chutzpah.

The trailer hints at an action-packed film with superb visuals, skilled acting, and powerful dialogues. It brings out the struggle of a small village and one man to save the country from an imminent invasion. The film is inspired by the true events of the 1971 war against Pakistan and strives to tell an incredible story of brave village women who assisted the Indian military to build an airstrip, a significant contribution to the war victory.

The real story of Bhuj: The Pride of India –

On December 8, 1971, Pakistani Sabre jets dropped 14 Napalm bombs on the Air Force base in Bhuj. The attack damaged the airstrip, halting all flight operations. A second attack from Pakistan was imminent. Indian Air Force (IAF) sought the help of the Border Security Force (BFS), but they simply did not have enough labourers to recover the airstrip quickly. It was when 300 women from the Madhapur village took it upon themselves to rebuild the strip. Without caring for their life and working tirelessly day and night, these women built an airstrip in about 72 hours.

Squadron leader Vijay Karnik (Ajay Devgn) was the then in charge of the Bhuj airport. It was his brainchild to assemble the women for building the airstrip. Sunderban Jetha Madharpaya (Sonakshi Sinha) helped Vijay in mobilising the woman to get the airstrip constructed. In the end, the airstrip was complete, none of the 300 women was killed or injured, and the war was won. Significant contributions of Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari ‘Pagi’ (Sanjay Dutt) and an Indian spy (Parineeti Chopra) are also documented in the film.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhuj: The Pride of India aims to join the ranks of other Bollywood movies celebrating the spirit of patriotism.

Bhuj movie cast –

Ajay Devgn as Squadron leader Vijay Karnik

Ajay Devgn is no stranger to playing in heroic films. From Singham, Drishyam, The Legend of Bhagat Singh to the more recent Tanhaji, Devgn certainly knows how to woo an audience. In this film, Devgn takes the lead as a courageous Squadron leader Vijay Karnik who brought 300 civilian women to build a broken airstrip.

Sonakshi Sinha as Sunderben Jetha Madharpaya

Sinha has played the roles of bold women in films like Akira and Force 2. She makes a comeback to the genre in this film. Here, she plays the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharpaya, who plays a fearless woman who believes in the saying of Lord Krishna that a sin committed in order to save somebody is moral. She helps Vijay Karnik to mobilise the women to build the airstrip.

Sanjay Dutt as Ranchordas Pagi

Dutt plays the good guy by bringing to life the role of Ranchordas Pagi. Pagi was recruited by the Indian Army before the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965. Pagi helped the Indian Army capture many key posts during the 1965 and 1971 battles with Pakistan.

Nora Fatehi

Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi, and in Bhuj, she returns as a determined Indian spy who will not compromise on anything to save her country from the clutches of the enemy.

