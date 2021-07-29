With Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles, Netflix’s Mimi began streaming this week, and it is not a movie you’d want to skip this week. Here are three reasons why you should watch Mimi on Netflix.

A thought-stimulating comedy that makes you think for hours about an idea is simple good comedy. That is what Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar, brings to the table this week. While humorous and entertaining, Mimi does highlight the issues and perceptions around surrogacy led by a brilliant and compelling cast.

Real story of Mimi: The official remake of a national-award-winning film —

Mimi is an official remake of the critically acclaimed and award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vyachay (I want to be a mother). Written and directed by Samrouddhi Porey, this film revolves around the growing surrogacy practices where Indian women are used as surrogates by foreign nationals. Mala Aai Vyachay tells the story of Mary, who comes to India to search for a surrogate mother to bear a child. She finds Yashodha, a poor village woman who accepts the offer. During Yashoda’s pregnancy, the doctor’s inform her and Mary that the child will be born with disabilities. Hearing this, Mary abandons Yashodha and her unborn child by leaving India. After many years, Mary comes back in search of her child. Along with the theme of motherly love, the movie also looks at surrogacy from a complex legal standpoint. In 2010, this movie won the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film in Marathi.

Mimi tells a similar story. Mimi (Kriti Sanon) is a 25-year-old Jaipur-based woman who wants to make it big in Bollywood. She struggles to make enough monies by performing at luxury hotels. Meanwhile, John and Summer arrive in India in search of a woman who can carry their child. They don’t find an ideal woman in Delhi, so they continue their search and reach Jaipur. Bhanu (Pankaj Tripathi), the driver, introduces Mimi to the foreign couple. They see Mimi as healthy and beautiful and promise her to pay a large sum of money for carrying their child. After some hesitation, she agrees.

To prevent confronting people, Mimi decides to stay at her close friend Shama’s (Sai Tahmankar) place. All goes well until the doctor reveals that the child may have disabilities. This puts off John and Summer, and they tell Mimi to abort the child. Mimi disagrees, and a plethora of problems befall her, in her journey to motherhood.

OTT-perfect cast —

The star of the show is Pankaj Tripathi, who effortlessly plays someone who lies through his teeth quite fantastically. His dialogues and acting hit the spot, making him an easy highlight of the film. Kriti Sanon plays her part beautifully too, and this could be one of her better performances. Her character matures throughout the film. And the transition we see is of a dreamy, taken-away-from-reality dancer to a woman who embraces motherhood and faces society unapologetically. Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa play the role of Mimi’s conservative parents with great ease. Sai Tahmankar feels quite comfortable in her role.

Thought-stimulating humour

Mimi combines the thorny issue of surrogacy with some breezy comedy. There are some amusing moments and punchlines so good, they will be revisited later. Even in serious moments, the filmmakers have induced a comic delivery. For instance, in the scene where Mimi’s parents find out that she is pregnant and ask who the father is, she points the finger to Bhanu, and an amusing background score follows. In the second half of the film, we see a real struggle of a woman portrayed through the character of Mimi in grappling with societal pressures of being a single surrogate mother. The audience, along with Mimi, tends to question the fairness of the society we live in.

Mimi is streaming on Netflix and Jio.