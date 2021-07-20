Home > Culture > Entertainment
Culture
20 Jul 2021 02:15 PM

‘Narappa’, an action-packed Telegu remake on Amazon Prime, is based on this novel

Pradyumna Kalagi
www.lifestyleasia.com
Culture
‘Narappa’, an action-packed Telegu remake on Amazon Prime, is based on this novel

Helmed by Srikanth Addala, Narappa, a remake of Asuran, takes us back to the 1968 massacre in Kelvalmani, Tamil Nadu and tells us the story of oppressed villagers and their fight for equal land rights. The movie releases today on Amazon Prime.

Narappa real story –

The much-acclaimed Dhanush starrer, Asuran, released in 2019, was an adaptation of Poonamni’s novel named Vekkai, translated to English as Heat. The trailer of Narappa gives away its inspiration from Asuran. Much of the sequences are similar to Asuran’s trailer with few changes to the dialogues and no changes to the background score. The trailer invited the audience into a distant village where we see two sets of families trying to hide from the police. What follows is fast-paced fighting sequences and dialogues that hint at the film’s subaltern space.

Narappa

Narappa’s plot is influenced by the Kilvenmani massacre which occurred on December 25, 1968, where 44 people of the Dalit community were murdered by a gang allegedly led by their upper-caste landlords. The deadly incident prompted significant changes in the rural economy and redistribution of land in the region. It also led to widespread demand for changing attitudes towards caste.

Narappa is essentially a violent revenge story of a father who requires the brutal murder of his eldest son. The film explores the battle between haves and have-nots and the ill-treatment of certain castes. It also talks about the fight for survival and dignity.

Narappa movie cast – 

Daggubati Venkatesh

The famed Telegu actor was last in the 2019 film Venky Mama. Having starred in several films spawning different genres, Venkatesh plays the lead role of Narappa across two-time frames. In the current parts of the film, he plays a much older man while in the flashbacks, he documents the younger version of the character. Venkatesh will play Dhanush’s role in Asuran for this film.

ALSO READ: Real story of Karnan movie on Amazon Prime

Priyamani

Narappa

Best known for her role as Suchitra Tiwari in The Family Man, Priyamani plays the role of Narappa’s wife in this movie. She will reflect on the role of Manju Warrier from Asuran.

Karthik Rathnam

Karthik Rathnam, who made his debut in the critically acclaimed film C/o Kancharapalem will play the role of Narappa’s rebellious elder son in the film.

Feature Image: Courtesy Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime New films Priyamani narappa new releases on Amazon Prime Venkatesh Narappa movie Narappa Movie Cast Narappa Real Story Asuran
Pradyumna Kalagi

An automotive enthusiast who believes that there is no better way to see the world than through the driver’s seat. Also loves reading books, playing with dogs and eating cheesecake.
Entertainment
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

We’re Social

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.