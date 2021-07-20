Helmed by Srikanth Addala, Narappa, a remake of Asuran, takes us back to the 1968 massacre in Kelvalmani, Tamil Nadu and tells us the story of oppressed villagers and their fight for equal land rights. The movie releases today on Amazon Prime.

Narappa real story –

The much-acclaimed Dhanush starrer, Asuran, released in 2019, was an adaptation of Poonamni’s novel named Vekkai, translated to English as Heat. The trailer of Narappa gives away its inspiration from Asuran. Much of the sequences are similar to Asuran’s trailer with few changes to the dialogues and no changes to the background score. The trailer invited the audience into a distant village where we see two sets of families trying to hide from the police. What follows is fast-paced fighting sequences and dialogues that hint at the film’s subaltern space.

Narappa’s plot is influenced by the Kilvenmani massacre which occurred on December 25, 1968, where 44 people of the Dalit community were murdered by a gang allegedly led by their upper-caste landlords. The deadly incident prompted significant changes in the rural economy and redistribution of land in the region. It also led to widespread demand for changing attitudes towards caste.

Narappa is essentially a violent revenge story of a father who requires the brutal murder of his eldest son. The film explores the battle between haves and have-nots and the ill-treatment of certain castes. It also talks about the fight for survival and dignity.

Narappa movie cast –

Daggubati Venkatesh

The famed Telegu actor was last in the 2019 film Venky Mama. Having starred in several films spawning different genres, Venkatesh plays the lead role of Narappa across two-time frames. In the current parts of the film, he plays a much older man while in the flashbacks, he documents the younger version of the character. Venkatesh will play Dhanush’s role in Asuran for this film.

ALSO READ: Real story of Karnan movie on Amazon Prime

Priyamani

Best known for her role as Suchitra Tiwari in The Family Man, Priyamani plays the role of Narappa’s wife in this movie. She will reflect on the role of Manju Warrier from Asuran.

Karthik Rathnam

Karthik Rathnam, who made his debut in the critically acclaimed film C/o Kancharapalem will play the role of Narappa’s rebellious elder son in the film.

Feature Image: Courtesy Amazon Prime