Shershaah, directed by Vishnuvardhan, celebrates the unparalleled valour of late Captain Vikram Batra. Here’s everything you need to know about this Amazon Prime release, streaming today.

Shershaah real story —

War stories are as heart-warming as they are gut-wrenching. You see a soldier in uniform not only willing to sacrifice his life for a million strangers but also his courage that protects the nation from enemies. The Kargil War of 1999 between India and Pakistan is one for the books, which claimed lives on both sides. And that’s what Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s new film, Shershaah, spotlights. While the overarching theme is the Kargil War, the movie centres around the life and death of Late Captain Vikram Batra, who succumbed to death in an enemy cross-fire while trying to move an injured colleague to safety. For his display of undying courage, bravery, and leadership that led India to win the Kargil War, Captain Vikram Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest gallantry award in 1999.

Produced by Karan Johar and Shabbir Boxwala, Shershaah celebrates all the little (and very important) nuances of Captain Batra’s life. From portraying his love life with Dimple Cheema (played by Kiara Advani) to protecting the honour of Madhuri Dixit on an intercepted call with the enemy to taking Pepsi’s popular 90s slogan ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ to the roaring heights — Shershaah makes for a proper tear-jerker that comes just in time for the Independence Day weekend.

We see chemistry playing a substantial role on both fronts for Captain Batra — personal and professional. Thanks to Karan Johar, the love story between Malhotra and Advani becomes a Bollywood selling point. But it is Malhotra’s role as a formidable officer in the Indian Army that bags fresh points.

Shershaah movie cast —

War films are more than mere biopics. While both genres showcase extraordinary personalities, war films demonstrate the collective strength of a nation, triggering a sense of victory and adrenaline. Sidharth Malhotra, as Late Captain Vikram Batra, was a little too vanilla for the role. His contribution made sense till he was a college student, figuring out his life. Kiara Advani added extra character to the film, complying with the Bollywoodness of it. Other cast members to look out for in Shershaah are Shiv Pandit, Nikitin Dheer, Himmanshoo A. Malhotra, Anil Charanjeett, and Shataf Figar.

