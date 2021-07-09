Akshaye Khanna is the face of valour in Ken Ghosh’s new film, State of Siege: Temple Attack, which releases on Zee5 today. Here’s everything you need to know about the action-fuelled film.

State of Siege: Temple Attack real story —

The trailer gives away a perfect recipe for an adrenaline-packed action knockout. Terrorists, hostages, and one man to the rescue. After Abhimanyu Singh’s State of Siege: 26/11 based on the Mumbai attacks, this 112-hour combat drama is a fitting tribute to our NSG soldiers. Based on the 2002 terror attack on Ahmedabad’s Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple, State of Siege: Temple Attack is a classic hostage-thriller. Around 19 years ago, Ahmedabad, along with the rest of the country, witnessed a terrorist attack that claimed the lives of almost 30 people and left more than 80 injured. After the Gujarat riots in 2002, the temple attack on September 24 in the same year left people shocked.

In exchange for the release of one of their gang members, Bilal Naikoo (Mir Sarwar), a group of four terrorists attacked Krishna Dham Mandir (name changed from Akshardham Mandir). Terrorists assaulted the temple in this planned attack, which was monitored from Pakistan, killing many innocent people and holding some of them as hostages. Major Hanut Singh (played by Akshaye Khanna) is an NSG commando (National Security Guards) who takes charge of the hostage situation after things run amok.

Written by William Borthwick and Simon Fantauzzo, director Ken Ghosh has taken creative liberties to portray the real incident in his film. However, irrespective of the storyline, the movie envelopes enough guns and glory to deliver an edge-of-your-seat watch.

State of Siege: Temple Attack trailer —



The trailer also offers a glimpse of Vivek Dahiya, Gautam Rode, Manjari Faddnis and Akshay Oberoi, who play substantial roles in the State of Siege: Temple Attack. The combat film underlines a well-orchestrated patriotic power-play and a bloody battle between the security forces and the terrorists.

All images: Courtesy ZEE5