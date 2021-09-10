‘Thalaivii’: Kangana Ranaut brings the fascinating world of J Jayalalithaa to life

Kangana Ranaut’s highly-anticipated biopic, Thalaivii, on the life of Tamil Nadu’s former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, is set to hit the big screens near you. Bookmark your calendars for September 10 to watch the controversy-ridden Bollywood queen bring life to the Queen of Tamil Cinema.

The three-minute, twenty-two second-long trailer of Thalaivii set one thing straight. That Kangana Ranaut doesn’t need Twitter to make some noise for the sake of her career. The actress faced a permanent Twitter ban earlier this year for controversial tweets, and now she is back on the big screen to portray someone that roared through the gates of Filmfare and Rajya Sabha with equal aplomb. While the dedication and biopic stance reminds us of Vidya Balan as Silk Smitha in the 2011 film, The Dirty Picture, Ranaut’s transformation from an actor to a politician is the real selling point.

The late J Jayalalithaa was the only politician to have won a Filmfare award for acting. Her beauty and acting chops in over 140 films since the 60s gained her cult following, but it didn’t warrant an easy entry into the world of politics. Nevertheless, she rose to the occasion to make herself heard and made sure her melodic voice turned into empowering speeches over a period of time. Which it did. She served for more than fourteen years between 1991 and 2016 as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The rise and fall of the late actor turned politician is what A. L. Vijay’s Thalaivii promises to deliver.

While Kangana Ranaut’s make-up artist may have done a fantastic job of bringing the actor to our notice, we really can’t ignore the portrayal of the actor, filmmaker, and the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran by Arvind Swami. MG Ramachandran played a pivotal role in J Jayalalithaa’s life, nudging her to become one of the finest actors of South Indian cinema and later a politician. So Swami’s performance by default becomes one to be lauded, next to Ranaut’s.

Thalaivii is written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, Madhan Karky (Tamil), and Rajat Arora (Hindi). And it is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh of Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media And Entertainment, respectively.

An ode of the beloved Amma, we are keen to watch whether the movie is more about the former actor turned politician or simply the actor bringing her to life.

All images: Courtesy Zee Studios