Users can now remove movies, TV shows from Netflix ‘Continue Watching’ row

Netflix users can now manually remove shows and movies from the ‘Continue Watching’ list, a welcome relief for many who would not want a boring something showing up in the row every time they log in.

‘Continue Watching’ is a feature that exists on all streaming platforms. It is of course helpful because it lets the user return to their favourite movie or series at the point where they left it, even midway.

Many other streaming services, such as Amazon Prime and Disney+, allow their users to remove the content from similar watching lists.

Not wanting to ‘Continue Watching’ on Netflix?

How to remove films and TV shows

Not all films or series are worth the time. And viewers might often realise that while half-way into the film or show.

The Netflix ‘Continue Watching’ row is thus clogged with TV series, movies and documentaries that were left unfinished. Thankfully, Netflix has made it easy for users to remove content from the list.

The first thing to do is to select the content card — the film or series — that the user wants to remove.

Once selected, users will have to scroll down the options that Netflix provides for shows or films, such as ‘Change rating’, ‘Play Season’, and ‘Episodes & More’, until they reach ‘Remove from Continue Watching’.

Once there, a single click removes the content from Netflix ‘Continue Watching’ row. But just in case the content is removed accidentally, a second click immediately can undo the deletion. This ensures a sort of confirmation for users before removal, ensuring that a favourite film does not get removed from the list because of a wrong finger tap.

Is the option available across platforms?

Yes, Netflix ‘Continue Watching’ option is available on web, mobile and TV. The web and mobile options were launched before the feature was extended to TVs, which was launched on 27 January.

(Main and Featured images: freestocks/@freestocks/Unsplash)