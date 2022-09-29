Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Celebrations galore for this Bollywood couple

The wedding festivities for Richa Chadda and Ali Fazal have finally kicked off. The celebrations are in full swing and will continue until October 4, that’s the wedding day. The much-loved couple was snapped leaving the Mumbai airport a day earlier. While Richa Chadha looked gorgeous in a yellow suit, Ali Fazal looked stylish in a blue blazer teamed with t-shirt and pants.

For the uninitiated, the pre-wedding festivities will be happening in Delhi. There will be three functions namely cocktail, sangeet, and mehendi. If sources are to be believed, at least five mehendi artists have been flown in from Rajasthan for the mehendi ceremony. Richa Chadha will be seen in custom-made outfits by designers Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra for the pre-wedding festivities. As for Ali Fazal, he will be wearing debonair outfits by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding festivities

Go green – Nature inspired pre-wedding decoration?

Wondering what’s the venue for these pre-wedding celebrations? It’s a place that holds special significance for the bride-to-be Richa Chadha. It is one of Richa and Ali’s friend’s home in Delhi. The celebrations will be carried out in the expansive lawns which will have décor elements like wood, florals and jute. Delhi’s autumn weather will pair perfectly with Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s nature-theme décor.

Dehlvi food for the guests

Coming to the menu, the guests at the wedding will be treated to some lip-smacking food akin to Delhi. From Natraj’s chaat to uber famous Rajouri Garden’s chole bhature, the wedding menu brings the choicest flavours to the guests. Being brought up in Delhi, Richa Chadha has a strong connection with the city and thus resonates with its vibe.

No five-star hotel wedding reception

The couple will host a big reception for their friends from the film industry and family at a 176-year-old venue, The Great Eastern Home, in Mumbai post their wedding. Quick trivia – the luxury spot that looks straight out of a fairy tale once used to be a mill.

How the couple met?

Chadha and Fazal met in 2012 on the sets of the film, Fukrey. The duo became good friends and started dating each other in 2015. They made their relationship official in 2017 and in 2019 Ali Fazal made a dreamy proposal to Richa Chadha in Maldives. The couple was set to get married in 2020 but had to cancel their plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Cut to 2022, the lovebirds are all set to tie the knot.

We can’t wait to see Richa Chadda and Ali Fazal as husband and wife. Cheers to this lovely couple!

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy therichachadha/Instagram