Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal exude royalty in these new wedding pictures

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are turning heads with one picture at a time. There couple shared new photographs from their wedding festivities, and we must say they look just regal. Adorned in off white and gold ensembles, both Richa and Ali looked nothing less than dreamy. As per reports, these new pics seem to be from their wedding that took place in the city of Nawabs – Lucknow.

Paying homage to Ali Fazal’s Lakhnavi background, Richa Chadha went all aboard with her traditional sharara and statement jewellery and looked the quintessential begum. Ali too matched up to his begum’s looks and seemed picture perfect in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla attire.

Not to mention, the adorable posts these two have been sharing. The Mirzapur actor brought out his Nawabi shayrana and captioned his recent post “Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho.” Meanwhile, Chadha was all cutesy and penned “I got you.”

Here are a few pics from the Lakhnavi wedding. Aren’t these two simply gorgeous?

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal pre-wedding festivities

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been treating their fans to stunning pictures from their wedding ceremonies. Earlier, the couple had shared pictures from their cocktail and reception where Richa wore a gold Kresha Bajaj saree and Ali Fazal looked modish in a sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Honouring their togetherness, Richa had even embroidered their love story on her saree.

For the mehendi and sangeet, Richa looked radiant and so did Ali. Here’s a recap of the stunning pictures from that day.

The celebrations are in full swing and will continue until the reception which is scheduled to be held in Mumbai.

For the uninitiated, the pre-wedding festivities took place in Delhi. At least five mehendi artists were flown in from Rajasthan for the mehendi ceremony. Richa had earlier shared her mehendi design on her Instagram stories also.

No five-star hotel wedding reception

The couple will host a big reception for their friends from the film industry and family at a 176-year-old venue, The Great Eastern Home, in Mumbai post their wedding. Quick trivia – the luxury spot that looks straight out of a fairy tale once used to be a mill.

How the couple met?

Chadha and Fazal met in 2012 on the sets of the film, Fukrey. The duo became good friends and started dating each other in 2015. They made their relationship official in 2017 and in 2019 Ali Fazal made a dreamy proposal to Richa Chadha in Maldives. The couple was set to get married in 2020 but had to cancel their plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Cut to 2022, these lovebirds are now man and wife.

We can’t get enough of this new couple in tinsel town. Can we?

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy therichachadha/Instagram