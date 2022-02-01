Rihanna debuts baby bump on a stroll around New York City with A$AP Rocky

In what might be one of the most debonair pregnancy reveals in celebrity history, Rihanna flaunted her baby bump while clad in a long pink jacket, with rapper partner A$AP Rocky in tow. The iconic singer-rapper duo revealed the news on a loved-up stroll around New York City’s Harlem.

Singer, actress, and fashion designer Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with rapper and record producer A$AP Rocky. The couple’s street-style pregnancy reveal was snapped by celebrity-favourite photographer Miles Diggzy in snowy Harlem, which is Rocky’s home neighbourhood in New York City.

Rihanna and Rocky revealed the pregnancy news through a chic photoshoot

Known to be fashion moguls, the duo’s street-style pregnancy reveal was both chic and down-to-earth. The Diamonds singer wore a long pink puffer coat with jewelled gold buttons, unbuttoned at the midsection. She paired this with extra-long ripped jeans and a leather Chanel chain belt while adorning her baby bump in a jewel-encrusted costume jewellery cross on a long pearl necklace. Her Praise The Lord partner, meanwhile, bundled up in a Carhartt denim jacket, varsity sweater, leather pants, and a black beanie.

In one photograph, the loved-up couple held hands and beamed, while in another Rocky lovingly kissed Rihanna’s forehead. Reportedly, the two began dating in November 2020 and have been friends for over a decade. Rihanna featured him in her beauty brand Fenty’s new skincare campaign and the couple did several interviews together to promote the collaboration.

Both Rihanna and Rocky have hinted at raising a family in the past

Free Press Journal reports that when asked about his romance with Rihanna sometime last year, Rocky called her the “love of his life,” and reflected on what it was like to be in a relationship with her, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he said. On the subject of parenting and fatherhood, he added, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rihanna also spoke of motherhood in 2019 at her fifth Diamond Ball in New York City, Bloomberg reports. “I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA,” she said. She had also added in an interview in 2020 that she saw herself having three or four children, regardless of her relationship status, within the next 10 years. As per a report by CNN, she further said, “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Although celebrities and fans have taken to social media to congratulate the couple, the two are yet to release a statement. No further information about the pregnancy has been disclosed.

