Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ gets shortlisted in two categories for Oscars 2023

Cinemas from India’s southern belt rose to prominence in 2022. While S.S. Rajamouli outshined all others, there were several other Southern films that caught the audience’s attention. One such South film which was a sleeper hit was Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. The film which slowly and steadily gained traction in India went on to be acclaimed globally as well. Kantara has been shortlisted for Oscars 2023 in two categories – Best Picture and Best Actor. Now it’s not one but three Indian films that are competing in the Oscars 2023 race – RRR, Kantara, and India’s official entry to Oscars, The Chhello Show.

About Kantara

Kantara which is based on a folklore had the audience glued to the screen as it navigated artfully through the coastal regions of Karnataka. It captured traditions of the region beautifully thus giving a very important message – the co-existence of nature and humans. Shetty who is both the actor and the director of this masterpiece, has impressed his fans and critics alike.

The storyline underlines Tulu traditions like Boota kola, boar hunting, and kampala among the many. These traditions are not just practiced in parts of Karnataka but also in a few districts of Kerala. These rituals are basically practiced worshipping the daivas (guardians and ancestors). In the movie, Kantara, this happens to be Panjurli – a young male boar that’s feared for his strength by humans and animals alike. There’s also the mention of Guliga – lords of the farmland.

Rishab Shetty, the actor, and director of the film took to Twitter to share the success.

We are overjoyed to share that ‘Kantara’ has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the #Oscars #Kantara @hombalefilms #HombaleFilms — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) January 10, 2023



South Indian films in 2022 has achieved both critical and commercial success, be it Kantara or RRR. Apart from these two gems that catapulted South films and put Indian cinema on the map, several other films like KGF starring Yash and Pushpa showcasing Allu Arjun in the lead also made noise at the domestic box-office.

