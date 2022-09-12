BTS ARMY rings in RM’s birthday with an exciting line-up of online events

Kim Namjoon – a.k.a RM – the beloved leader of the wildly popular K-pop group BTS is celebrating his 28th birthday today. And ARMY has shown up for RM’s birthday with a set of curated online events – streaming sessions, advertisements, and book recommendations – complete with dedicated hashtags and heartfelt words. Here’s how you can join in on the festivities.

The past few days have seen social media light up with a flurry of celebratory messages and heartfelt dedications. At the heart of it all? BTS’ rapper, songwriter, and producer Kim Namjoon who’s now 28. Fans – known as BTS ARMY – often ring in the leader’s birthday through thoughtful gestures. In 2019, this translated to the creation of a forest, with over 1,250 trees being planted at Seoul’s Han River Park – a nod to his dedication to environmental issues. This year, a series of equally thoughtful events are on the celebratory itinerary. Here’s a quick peek.

Live events mark RM’s birthday

#BookRLive

#BookRLive

It’s no secret that Namjoon enjoys reading, often sharing recommendations and inspiring quotes with fans through social media. On his birthday, fans have returned the favour with an event titled ‘#BookRLive.’ ARMYs are encouraged to share their favourite books and quotes with #QuotesForRM and #BookRLive.

Themed Headers

Namjoon is also known for his distinctly vintage, laidback, and fashionable aesthetic. The rapper is often seen exploring art galleries or embracing nature’s beauty. Some fans have switched out their aesthetic for the day as well – header and footer on Twitter – with complementary colours and heartfelt messages.

Octave

Octave

One of the more popular events is titled Octave and encourages fans to be vulnerable and pen down ways by which the leader’s music has helped them cope with life’s challenges, with the #thankyounamjoon #octave. Several have poured in since. It’s worth noting that RM writes his own music and draws inspiration from his own life to stay authentic – a quality that has helped BTS bond with and stay true to their fans.

Streaming Party

RM’s Birthday Streaming Goals Update (2022.08.30) pic.twitter.com/98S7stJ2LO — RMCharts⁷ (@rmchartsdata) August 29, 2022

A K-pop fan lineup would be incomplete without a streaming party. Fans got together to jam out to the rapper’s most popular tracks, including tokyo, seoul, forever rain, mono, and his latest single sexy nukim, which is in collaboration with the famous South Korean collective Balming Tiger.

RM takes to Instagram to give fans a peek into his day

The idol took to Instagram to thank his fans, sharing snippets of birthday pop ups and messages by ARMY that he spotted across Seoul. He also shared images of how he celebrated, which includes candles and desserts. On the work front, BTS is currently focusing on solo projects. However, they did confirm that they’d perform a free concert – ‘Yet To Come’ in Busan on October 15 to support the city’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030.

