Add these romantic Bollywood movies starring the Khans to your binge list

If we have learned anything about romance, we have learned it from Bollywood movies. The most favourite genre of all, romantic Bollywood movies have taught us so much about what love is and what it is not. From lessons about one-sided adoration to love being the strongest ‘astra’, Hindi movies have done it all. One of the key ingredients in these iconic movies has always been the main man. Back in the 90s, the Khans were able to set the bar quite high and we think no one can ever surpass that supremacy in romance.
Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have shaped the industry in one way or another. While Salman stuck to doing more action films, SRK and Aamir continued to master each genre and made some amazing romantic Bollywood movies. The 90s charm of SRK, Salman and Aamir’s movies is sill unmatchable. Literally, nothing matches the energy that these stars created on the screen. SRK was able to establish himself as the ‘King of Romance’ and that happened for a reason. We all are, after all, still finding our Raj(s), Prem(s) and Rahul(s) because of him. And while he was setting everyone’s expectations higher, one character at a time, Aamir and Salman were also making romantic Bollywood movies that became cult classics.
Romantic Bollywood movies like Ishq, Qayamat se Qayamat Tak, Dil Se.., and Pyaar Kia Toh Darna Kya remain cult classics. Now since love is in the air and we have entered the most romantic season of the year, it is the perfect time to re-watch these romantic films. Celebrating the month of love and romance, you can update your binge list with the many amazing romantic Bollywood movies of the Khans, and watch it with your loved one. Set an indoor date setting and choose from one of the films listed below, and we are sure that your partner will be impressed.
Ring in Valentine’s Day with these romantic Bollywood movies of the Khan
Directed by: Yash Chopra
Cast members: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji
Release date: 12 November, 2004
Synopsis: Indian Air Force officer Veer Pratap Singh (Khan) falls in love with Zaara Hayaat Khan (Zinta), the daughter of a Pakistani politician. However, things take an odd turn when Veer is imprisoned in Pakistan on false charges. Saamiya Siddiqui (Rani Mukerji) fights his case and makes her best effort to unite him with the love of his life.
About the movie: The film earned over INR 97.64 crores worldwide. It became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year in both India and overseas territories.
Directed by: Karan Johar
Cast members: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan
Release date: 16 October, 1998
Synopsis: Rahul Khanna (Khan) and Anjali Sharma (Kajol) are best friends in college. While Anjali falls in love with Rahul, he finds love in Tina Malhotra (Mukerji). The two get married and have a baby girl. On turning a little older, Rahul and Tina’s daughter comes across letters from her mother. Tina asks her daughter to reunite the two best friends and get them married. Little Anjali sets on a mission to reunite his father with his BFF, only to find out that she is getting married to Aman Mehra (Salman Khan). The two lovers finally unite after Aman decides to not marry Anjali.
About the movie: The film received a National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and an award for Best Film at the Filmfare Awards, Screen Awards, Zee Cine Awards and Bollywood Movie Awards. It also was the only film that won all four acting awards (Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress) until 2019.
Directed by: Nikhil Advani
Cast members: Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta
Release date: 27 November, 2003
Synopsis: Naina Catherine Kapur (Zinta) and Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan) fall in love after he suddenly enters her life and makes things better for her and her family. However, a secret prevents Aman from reciprocating his feelings for Naina. He discovers how Naina’s BFF is also in love with her and he sets on a mission to set Naina up with her best friend, Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan).
About the movie: The film won two National Film Awards, eight Filmfare Awards, thirteen International Indian Film Academy Awards, six Producers Guild Film Awards, three Screen Awards, and two Zee Cine Awards in 2004.
Directed by: Mani Ratnam
Cast members: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta
Release date: 21 August, 1998
Synopsis: With a political undertone, this story is about two lovers who sacrifice everything for their undying love. Amar Varma (Khan) meets Meghna/Moina during a work trip. While Amar is head over heels in love with Meghna, she never reciprocates his feelings. Amar keeps chasing her only to discover her dark truth.
About the movie: The film was a major success overseas, earning approximately US $992,000 (INR 79.36 crores) in the United States and £541,000 (INR 5.34 crores) approximately in the United Kingdom. It became the first Indian film to enter the top 10 in the United Kingdom’s box office charts. The film was also a hit in Japan.
Directed by: Aditya Chopra
Cast members: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol
Release date: 20 October, 1995
Synopsis: The movie revolves around two young non-resident Indians, Raj Malhotra (Khan) and Simran Singh (Kajol). They fall in love during a vacation through Europe, only to discover later that Simran’s family doesn’t approve of Raj. He tries to win over Simran’s family, but Simran’s father has other plans. He wishes to see her married to the friend’s son.
About the movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was one of only three Hindi films in the reference book 1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die, and was placed twelfth on the British Film Institute’s list of top Indian films of all time.
Directed by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Cast members: Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn
Release date: 18 June, 1999
Synopsis: Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) falls in love with Sameer (Salman Khan) who arrives at her house to learn music from Nandini’s father, Pundit Darbar. The family opposes the relationship, after which Sameer is asked to leave. Nandini’s father gets her wedded to Vanraj (Ajay Devgn), who had fallen in love with her during her cousin Anu’s wedding. After the wedding, Vanraj discovers that Nandini is still in love with Sameer, and sets on a mission to reunite them.
About the movie: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam received 17 nominations at the 45th Filmfare Awards and won 7 awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Male Playback Singer.
Directed by: Sooraj Barjatya
Cast members: Salman Khan, Bhagyashree
Release date: 29 December, 1989
Synopsis: Suman and Prem promise each other to remain platonic friends, but later realise that they have fallen in love with each other. The families, however, do not approve of this relationship. To prove that he loves Suman, Prem takes up odd jobs to earn money and prove to Suman’s father that he can take care of her without his father’s money.
About the movie: This film emerged as an all-time blockbuster. Its worldwide gross was estimated to be INR 2.80 crores, which made it the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1989 and the highest-grossing Indian film of the 1980s.
Directed by: David Dhawan
Cast members: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra
Release date: 30 July, 2004
Synopsis: Set primarily in Goa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi follows the adventures of two best friends (Khan and Kumar) and the quest to win Rani’s (Chopra) heart by impressing her and her family.
About the movie: Over the years, Akshay Kumar’s character has gained cult status. With a box office gross of INR 5.65 crores, the film became the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of the year.
Directed by: Sohail Khan
Cast members: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Kajol, Dharmendra
Release date: 15 March, 1998
Synopsis: Suraj Khanna (Salman) falls in love with Muskaan Thakur (Kajol) the moment he sees her in college. The two become good friends, but Muskaan’s over-protective brother disapproves of this friendship. To win his love back, Suraj travels to Muskaan’s village and tries to impress her brother.
About the movie: At the 44th Filmfare Awards, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya received 7 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. Kamaal Khan won the R. D. Burman Award for New Music Talent for the film’s song O O Jaane Jaana.
Directed by: Priyadarshan
Cast members: Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Rimi Sen, Om Puri
Release date: 3 November, 2005
Synopsis: Anand Rai Singhania (Khan) is admitted to a mental hospital after experiencing dark things in his past. Doctor Tanvi Khurana (Kapoor) develops a soft corner for him and starts treating him. The two fall in love but Tanvi’s father opposes the relationship. Things go from bad to worse with Anand’s death making Tanvi go crazy.
About the movie: The film is a remake of Priyadarshan’s own 1986 Malayalam film Thalavattam. The Malayalam film was also inspired by the 1975 movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which was adapted from Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel of the same name.
Directed by: Advait Chandan
Cast members: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh
Release date: 11 August, 2022
Synopsis: On a train bound for Chandigarh, Laal Singh Chaddha (Khan) narrates the story of his crazy life. From the incidents that shaped his childhood to the woman, he fell in love with, the passengers on the train get invested in his stories. Laal describes Rupa (Kapoor) as the love of his life and narrates how having her in his life changed everything around him always.
About the movie: Laal Singh Chaddha has been filmed in more than 100 Indian locations. It is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Winston Groom.
Directed by: Mansoor Khan
Cast members: Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla
Release date: 29 April, 1988
Synopsis: A modern-day take on classic tragic romance stories such as Layla and Majnun, Heer Ranjha, and Romeo and Juliet, the story revolves around Raj Singh (Aamir) and Rashmi Singh (Juhi). The two fall in love, unaware of the family’s enmity. Their love story ends on a tragic note when Rashmi is accidentally shot by a family member and Raj commits suicide.
About the movie: The soundtrack of the film was as successful as the film. The album became one of the best-selling Bollywood soundtrack albums of the 1980s with more than 8 million soundtrack albums sold. Papa Kehte Hain became the most popular hit song from the album.
Directed by: Dharmesh Darshan
Cast members: Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor
Release date: 15 November, 1996
Synopsis: The film narrates the story of a cab driver, Raja Hindustani (Aamir) from a small town who falls in love with a rich young woman, Aarti Sehgal (Karisma). The two get married only to get separated due to misunderstandings created by Aarti’s stepmother. Things get better after Aarti gives birth to Raja’s son and the truth comes out.
About the movie: The film was Karisma Kapoor’s biggest commercial success to date. It is regarded as one of her best performances. The film was remade in Kannada as Naanu Naane in 2002 and in Odia as Priya Mo Priya in 2005. It was later dubbed in Telugu as Prema Bandham.
Directed by: Indra Kumar
Cast members: Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Ajay Devgn, Kajol
Release date: 28 November, 1997
Synopsis: The story revolves around two pairs of best friends. While Ajay (Devgn) falls in love with Kajal (Kajol), his best friend Raja (Aamir) falls in love with Madhu (Juhi). Since Kajal and Raja are not from well-to-do families, Ajay and Madhu’s parents don’t approve of their relationship. However, they face every problem bravely to stay together.
About the movie: The film earned Sadashiv Amrapurkar a Best Villain nomination at the 43rd Filmfare Awards. Ishq was remade in Kannada as Snehana Preethina.
Directed by: Kunal Kohli
Cast members: Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Tabu
Release date: 26 May, 2006
Synopsis: Zooni Ali Beg (Kajol), a blind Kashmiri woman falls in love with Rehan Khan (Aamir), a tour guide in Delhi. Years later after Rehan’s death in a bomb blast, it is discovered that he is alive and is a terrorist. He accidentally lands up at Zooni’s house, who is now not blind. He spends time with her and his kid, only for his true identity to be revealed later. Shocked by the information, Zooni takes a drastic step.
About the movie: Fanaa was a major commercial success, despite being banned in the state of Gujarat due to protests against Khan for his comments criticising the Gujarat government.
