Add these romantic Bollywood movies starring the Khans to your binge list

If we have learned anything about romance, we have learned it from Bollywood movies. The most favourite genre of all, romantic Bollywood movies have taught us so much about what love is and what it is not. From lessons about one-sided adoration to love being the strongest ‘astra’, Hindi movies have done it all. One of the key ingredients in these iconic movies has always been the main man. Back in the 90s, the Khans were able to set the bar quite high and we think no one can ever surpass that supremacy in romance.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have shaped the industry in one way or another. While Salman stuck to doing more action films, SRK and Aamir continued to master each genre and made some amazing romantic Bollywood movies. The 90s charm of SRK, Salman and Aamir’s movies is sill unmatchable. Literally, nothing matches the energy that these stars created on the screen. SRK was able to establish himself as the ‘King of Romance’ and that happened for a reason. We all are, after all, still finding our Raj(s), Prem(s) and Rahul(s) because of him. And while he was setting everyone’s expectations higher, one character at a time, Aamir and Salman were also making romantic Bollywood movies that became cult classics.

Romantic Bollywood movies like Ishq, Qayamat se Qayamat Tak, Dil Se.., and Pyaar Kia Toh Darna Kya remain cult classics. Now since love is in the air and we have entered the most romantic season of the year, it is the perfect time to re-watch these romantic films. Celebrating the month of love and romance, you can update your binge list with the many amazing romantic Bollywood movies of the Khans, and watch it with your loved one. Set an indoor date setting and choose from one of the films listed below, and we are sure that your partner will be impressed.

Ring in Valentine’s Day with these romantic Bollywood movies of the Khan