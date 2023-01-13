Romantic K-dramas releasing in 2023 that will tug at your heartstrings

Sizzling chemistry, witty banter, swoon-worthy proposals – romantic K-dramas have it all. The lifeblood of the industry, the genre will have you reaching for tissues one moment and in splits the next. Naturally, it’s wildly popular. Here’s looking at a few new titles that have us excited about binge-watching this 2023.

One of the biggest forces behind the advent of all things Hallyu – shows that dive into the magical world of ‘amor’ have firmly established themselves in the television habits of several generations. In fact, some of the most popular titles across the world – including the cult-classic Crash Landing On You and the much-loved What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim – feature common love-tropes like loyalty, jealousy, consideration, and everything in between.

Best part? They span a whole range of themes – historical and action to sci-fi and comedy. And the list only grows every single day. Whether you’re a seasoned watcher gearing up for their next binge or a rookie on the hunt for a title worth losing sleep over – we’ve put together a list of a few new romantic K-dramas that are releasing this 2023.

These exciting K-dramas have painted 2023 in a romantic light

Run Into You

Directed by: Kang Soo Yeon

Cast: Kim Dong-wook, Jin Ki-joo, Seo Ji-hye, Lee Won-jeong, Kim Jong-soo, Lee Gyu-hoe

Episodes: 16

Release date: May 2023

Synopsis: Yoon Hae-Joon (played by Kim Dong-wook) – collected and honest – is the youngest anchor of a broadcasting station. Baek Yoon Young (played by Jin Ki-joo) works at a stressful publishing company while dreaming of being a writer. Both go through a life-changing moment when they somehow travel back in time to the year 1987. While Hae-Joon is keen on unraveling a murder case, Yoon Young tries to keep her parents from marrying. Interestingly, the two are connected.

Image: Courtesy KBS

Crash Course in Romance

Directed by: Yoo Jae-Won

Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Jung Kyung-ho, Roh Yoon-seo, Oh Eui-shik, Lee Bong-ryun

Shin Jae-ha, Kim Da-huin

Release date: January 14 2023

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Nam Haeng Sun (played by Jeon Do-yeon) is a former national athlete and current banchan (side dish) store owner. Optimistic and determined, she enters the private education field where she meets the popular and hardworking instructor Choi Chi Yeol (Jung Kyung-ho). And the rest, as the adage goes, is history in this all-new Netflix streaming option.

Image: Courtesy Netflix

Can We Be Strangers

Directed by: Kim Yang-Hee

Cast: Kang So-Ra, Jang Seung-Jo, Jo Eun-ji, Lee Jae-won, Jeon Bae-soo, Gil Hae-yeon, Moo Jin-sung

Release date: January 18

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Oh Ha Ra (played by Kang So-Ra) is an ace divorce lawyer – deemed the goddess of litigation. Her ex-husband Goo Eun Beom (played by Jang Seung Jo) is also a talented lawyer – and a complete stranger to her after separation. However, things get complicated when they begin working at the same law firm as colleagues.

Image: Courtesy ENA

Kokdu: Season of Deity

Directed by: Baek Soo-Chan, Kim Ji-Hoon

Cast: Kim Jung-Hyun, Im Soo-Hyang, Kim Da-Som, An Woo-Yeon, Kim In-kwon, Cha Chung-hwa

Release date: January 27

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Kkok Du (played by Kim Jung-Hyun) is a high-ranking grim reaper who has to spend 49 days in the mortal realm (earth) every 99 years. This time around, he does so by inhabiting the body of a human named Do Jin Woo and just so happens to meet Han Gye-Jeol (Im Soo-hyang) – a doctor who graduated from the lowest-ranking university in the country but somehow has the mysterious ability to order him around.

Image: Courtesy MBC

Love To Hate You

Directed by: Kim Jung Kwon

Cast: Kim Ok-vin, Teo Yoo, Kim Ji-hoon, Go Won-hee, Lee Joo-bin, Kim Sung-ryung

Release date: February 2023

Episodes: 10

Synopsis: Yeo Mi-Ran (played by Kim Ok-Vin) is a newbie attorney at Gilmu Law Firm – which looks over the entertainment industry. Intelligent and opinionated, she has no time for romance. That is until she meets popular actor Nam Kang Ho (played by Teo Yoo) who is charming and intelligent – albeit with no faith in romance. The two, as fate would have it, get closer as time passes.

Image: Courtesy Netflix

Ask the Stars

Directed by: Park Shin Woo

Cast: Lee Min-ho, Gong Hyo-jin, Han Ji-eun, Kim Joo-hun,

Release date: 2023

Episodes: 10

Synopsis: Gong Ryong (played by Lee Min-Ho) is an upstanding obstetrician-gynaecologist who arrives at a space station as a tourist. Also in the picture is Eve Kim (played by Gong Hyo-jin) who is a Korean-American astronaut. The two meet and fall in love. However, there are several obstacles coming their way.

Image: Courtesy tvN

Which of these new romantic K-dramas are you adding to your 2023 watchlist?

